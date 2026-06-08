Share
News
Responders conduct a rescue operation at a collapsed building after a 7.8 magnitude earthquake struck off the southern coast of the Philippines on Monday.
Responders conduct a rescue operation at a collapsed building after a 7.8 magnitude earthquake struck off the southern coast of the Philippines on Monday. At least 32 are thought to have died in the quake. (Ferdinandh Cabrera / AFP via Getty Images)

Watch: Videos Show Buildings Literally Collapsing as Gargantuan 7.8 Earthquake Hits Philippines

 By Jack Davis  June 8, 2026 at 9:51am
Share

A massive earthquake struck the southern Philippine island of Mindanao on Monday morning, leaving death and destruction in its wake.

At least 32 were killed and 134 injured after the 7.8 quake hit about 7:30 a.m., according to the U.K.’s Guardian.

The quake’s epicenter was about 8 miles off the coast of Mindanao, the Guardian reported.

The BBC noted that the quake triggered tsunami warnings in the Philippines, Indonesia and Japan.

However, the warnings were canceled after several hours when only small increases in tides were recorded.

Multiple buildings collapsed. The Guardian noted that in one area, part of a high school collapsed while students were outside.

More than 100 students who were at flag-raising ceremonies at the school were injured,  according to CNN.

Students were returning to school after a two-month break, according to The Associated Press.

Related:
Survivors of Plane Crash Off Florida Were Stranded on a Life Raft With No Idea If Help Was Coming

“Their excitement on the first day of school turned to trauma,” principal Rosavel Cachuela told the news agency.

A landslide in one area killed 13 villagers, Rene Punzalan, a provincial disaster-mitigation official, said. Four others died in the province of Sarangani, he said.

The quake struck with no warning.


“Our pickup truck suddenly jerked and I thought we had a flat tire,” Rod Sosmeña, a regional director of the Office of Civil Defense, told the AP.

“The shaking was very strong and people dashed out of houses into the streets,” Sosmeña said.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. ordered the cancellation of classes and directed disaster-response agencies to immediately get to work in quake-hit provinces, saying “the national government is moving and we will not leave Mindanao behind.”

Choose The Western Journal as your preferred source on Google and never miss reporting that defends truth, protects freedom, and advances Western civilization

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Submit a Correction →



Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Watch: Videos Show Buildings Literally Collapsing as Gargantuan 7.8 Earthquake Hits Philippines
Five Stabbed in Apparent Random Attack Inside New York City's Penn Station
Israel Strikes Inside Iran After 'Fanatical Regime' Targets Residential Areas with Missiles
US Forces Shoot Down Iranian Missiles Targeting Gulf Neighbors
Erika Kirk Shows Incredible Poise, Class After Heckler Screams Vile Insult
See more...
Share
Tags:
, , ,

Conversation