Watch: Videos Show Buildings Literally Collapsing as Gargantuan 7.8 Earthquake Hits Philippines

A massive earthquake struck the southern Philippine island of Mindanao on Monday morning, leaving death and destruction in its wake.

At least 32 were killed and 134 injured after the 7.8 quake hit about 7:30 a.m., according to the U.K.’s Guardian.

The quake’s epicenter was about 8 miles off the coast of Mindanao, the Guardian reported.

WATCH: Moment building collapses in General Santos City, Philippines after major earthquake in Mindanao pic.twitter.com/5rK8kZZ7cC — Rapid Report (@RapidReport2025) June 8, 2026

The BBC noted that the quake triggered tsunami warnings in the Philippines, Indonesia and Japan.

However, the warnings were canceled after several hours when only small increases in tides were recorded.

Multiple buildings collapsed. The Guardian noted that in one area, part of a high school collapsed while students were outside.

More than 100 students who were at flag-raising ceremonies at the school were injured, according to CNN.

WATCH: Mall crumbles in General Santos City (Gensan) after major earthquake in Philippines pic.twitter.com/Os9KXLFhk9 — Rapid Report (@RapidReport2025) June 8, 2026

Students were returning to school after a two-month break, according to The Associated Press.

“Their excitement on the first day of school turned to trauma,” principal Rosavel Cachuela told the news agency.

More wild footage from today’s massive earthquake in the Philippines. pic.twitter.com/Cdylad2d7W — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) June 8, 2026

A landslide in one area killed 13 villagers, Rene Punzalan, a provincial disaster-mitigation official, said. Four others died in the province of Sarangani, he said.

The quake struck with no warning.

WATCH: Major earthquake brings down building in General Santos City, Philippines pic.twitter.com/AA7pX3rZwa — Rapid Report (@RapidReport2025) June 8, 2026



“Our pickup truck suddenly jerked and I thought we had a flat tire,” Rod Sosmeña, a regional director of the Office of Civil Defense, told the AP.

“The shaking was very strong and people dashed out of houses into the streets,” Sosmeña said.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. ordered the cancellation of classes and directed disaster-response agencies to immediately get to work in quake-hit provinces, saying “the national government is moving and we will not leave Mindanao behind.”

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