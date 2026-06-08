Five Stabbed in Apparent Random Attack Inside New York City's Penn Station

Five people were stabbed Sunday night in New York City’s Penn Station.

Amtrak police said an individual was taken into custody who was believed to have mental health issues, according to NBC. Police said they did not believe the attack was connected to terrorism.

The incident took place at about 7 p.m., according to the New York Post. One victim suffered serious injuries, two were labeled as having moderate injuries and one had minor injuries.

The attacker, who was tackled by Amtrak police, was also injured.

“People were flooding out of the station,” one user who said he witnessed the event wrote on the social media platform X.

This guy stabbed somebody in Penn Station. People were flooding out of the station. pic.twitter.com/lu18H0F7tE — Brandon Norwood (@bjntweets) June 7, 2026

Mayor Zohran Mamdani called the incident “horrific.”

I’ve been briefed on the horrific stabbing at Penn Station. Based on the information available right now, six people were stabbed and the alleged perpetrator is in custody following a swift response from the Amtrak Police Department. My heart is with everyone who was injured,… — Mayor Zohran Kwame Mamdani (@NYCMayor) June 8, 2026



A Penn Station worked told the New York Post that, “I got calls to start closing the station. It was real bloody, there was a lot of blood on the floor.”

“It’s New York City. Things like that happen, unfortunately. It happened down here. I can’t say it happens here a lot because it doesn’t … it’s a good place here, people trying to get home. I’m just glad it wasn’t anything crazier than what it was.”

Some commuters said the violence is an everyday risk.

Six people were injured in a stabbing attack inside New York’s Penn Station on June 7, 2026, around 7 PM. The suspect was taken into custody shortly after. Motive remains unknown. Source: WABC#NewYork #PennStation #PNC pic.twitter.com/WnIYHECwgb — People’s news Channel (@peoplesnews2024) June 8, 2026

“You can be standing there waiting for your train and the next thing you know is you’re waking up in the hospital with one of your eyes gone,” a woman identified as Nia Carrington, 52, told the newspaper.

“This part of town is just so full of mentally ill people, people off their meds, people on drugs wandering around like they’re on another planet.

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“And every once in a while, they have a knife in their pocket.”

Another man told the newspaper it is all a matter of luck.

“Everyone’s putting their life on the line getting on a train. That’s the reality. You get used to it,” he said “You just hope you’re not in the wrong place at the wrong time.”

Tonight, five people were senselessly attacked at Penn Station in an act of horrific violence. Our hearts are with the victims and their loved ones, and we are praying for their full recovery. Thank you to the law enforcement officers and first responders whose swift actions… https://t.co/OCGbmM48H4 — Governor Kathy Hochul (@GovKathyHochul) June 8, 2026

“Tonight, five people were senselessly attacked at Penn Station in an act of horrific violence. Our hearts are with the victims and their loved ones, and we are praying for their full recovery. Thank you to the law enforcement officers and first responders whose swift actions prevented further harm,” New York Gov. Kathy Hochul wrote in a post on X.

“New Yorkers deserve to feel safe wherever they go, and we will never stop working to make that a reality,” she wrote.

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