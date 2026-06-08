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New York City police officers gather outside Penn Station on Sunday after a stabbling that left five wounded.
New York City police officers gather outside Penn Station on Sunday after a stabbling that left five wounded. A suspect was in custody. (John Lamparski / AFP via Getty Images)

Five Stabbed in Apparent Random Attack Inside New York City's Penn Station

 By Jack Davis  June 8, 2026 at 9:15am
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Five people were stabbed Sunday night in New York City’s Penn Station.

Amtrak police said an individual was taken into custody who was believed to have mental health issues, according to NBC. Police said they did not believe the attack was connected to terrorism.

The incident took place at about 7 p.m., according to the New York Post. One victim suffered serious injuries, two were labeled as having moderate injuries and one had minor injuries.

The attacker, who was tackled by Amtrak police, was also injured.

“People were flooding out of the station,” one user who said he witnessed the event wrote on the social media platform X.

Mayor Zohran Mamdani called the incident “horrific.”


A Penn Station worked told the New York Post that, “I got calls to start closing the station. It was real bloody, there was a lot of blood on the floor.”

“It’s New York City. Things like that happen, unfortunately. It happened down here. I can’t say it happens here a lot because it doesn’t … it’s a good place here, people trying to get home. I’m just glad it wasn’t anything crazier than what it was.”

Some commuters said the violence is an everyday risk.

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“You can be standing there waiting for your train and the next thing you know is you’re waking up in the hospital with one of your eyes gone,” a woman identified as Nia Carrington, 52, told the newspaper.

“This part of town is just so full of mentally ill people, people off their meds, people on drugs wandering around like they’re on another planet.

Do you think Zohran Mamdani’s New York will let the attacker out of jail within the year?

“And every once in a while, they have a knife in their pocket.”

Another man told the newspaper it is all a matter of luck.

“Everyone’s putting their life on the line getting on a train. That’s the reality. You get used to it,” he said “You just hope you’re not in the wrong place at the wrong time.”

“Tonight, five people were senselessly attacked at Penn Station in an act of horrific violence. Our hearts are with the victims and their loved ones, and we are praying for their full recovery. Thank you to the law enforcement officers and first responders whose swift actions prevented further harm,” New York Gov. Kathy Hochul wrote in a post on X.

“New Yorkers deserve to feel safe wherever they go, and we will never stop working to make that a reality,” she wrote.

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Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




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