Trump Admin Says FISA Memo Will ‘Likely’ Be Released Thursday

By Joe Setyon
February 1, 2018 at 7:55am

A classified memo created by GOP members on the House Intelligence Committee could be made public as early as Thursday, according to a Trump administration official.

Citing the anonymous official, Reuters reported that the memo is “likely to be released on Thursday.”

The news comes after days of controversy over whether or not the four-page document, which some members of Congress have said details abuses of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act under the Obama administration, should be made public.

On Monday, the House Intelligence Committee voted along party lines to release the controversial memo, thus giving President Donald Trump five days to object to its release.

Following his State of the Union address on Tuesday, Trump was caught on a hot mic saying he will “100 percent” approve of the document’s release.

As Trump was shaking hands with lawmakers after delivering his speech, a live camera feed caught Republican Rep. Jeff Duncan of South Carolina saying, “Let’s release the memo.”

“Don’t worry, 100 percent,” Trump replied, while smiling. “Can you imagine?”

