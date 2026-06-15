Trump Announces Iran Deal Is Complete, Says Military Operations Will End Immediately

President Donald Trump said Sunday that military operations against Iran have stopped now that a deal has been agreed upon.

“The Deal with the Islamic Republic of Iran is now complete,” Trump posted on Truth Social.

“Congratulations to all! I hereby fully authorize the toll free opening of the Strait of Hormuz, and, simultaneously herewith, authorize the immediate removal of the United States Naval blockade.”

“Ships of the World, start your engines. Let the oil flow!” Trump posted.

Trump said the deal is a win for the entire Middle East.

“This Great Deal will bring Peace and Security to the whole Region,” he said on Truth Social.

“Many presidents have tried to make Peace with Iran, and all have failed before me.

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“The Leaders of the Region have, for the first time, found a President who can help them achieve real Peace.”

“With the opening of the Strait upon the signing of the Deal on Friday, for purposes of mine removal, oil will flow on both ends again for the Region, and the World!” Trump wrote.

Past reports have indicated that the agreement to be signed will stop fighting while the details of how Iran will end its nuclear weapons program are discussed.

In a Saturday post on Truth Social, he said the agreement is nothing like the fantasy promulgated by former President Barack Obama when he said his 2015 agreement would bring Iran into the fold.

“Barack Hussein Obama’s Deal with Iran, the JCPOA, was an easy, beautiful, smooth road to a Nuclear Weapon, which Iran would have had six years ago, and would have used long before now,” Trump wrote. “My Agreement with Iran is the exact opposite, A WALL TO NO NUCLEAR WEAPON!”

“In fact, they no longer want a Nuclear Weapon, nor will they have one, either through purchase, development, or any other form of procurement.”

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said the agreement will be signed Friday in Switzerland, according to CBS News.

He said the agreement calls for an end to the fighting between Israel and Hezbollah in Lebanon. Other parts of the deal were not released officially.

Sharif said officials from Saudi Arabia, Turkey, and Qatar helped Pakistan through the tortuous negotiation process.

Whatever is said on paper, Israel is not planning to cede ground it has taken in Lebanon to Hezbollah, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said.

On Monday, Trump will meet with G-7 leaders in France, as noted by Fox News.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio will join him for meetings with Great Britain, France, Canada, Germany, Italy, Japan, and the European Union.

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