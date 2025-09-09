Trump Assassination Attempt Trial Gets Off to a Strange Start as Suspect Clashes with Judge

Ryan Routh, who is charged with planning to assassinate President Donald Trump last September, clashed with the judge Monday as jury selection in his federal trial began.

Routh could receive a life sentence if convicted on a federal charge of attempted assassination of a major presidential candidate. He is representing himself.

Routh wanted to ask potential jurors their views about the war in Gaza, the U.S. possibly acquiring Greenland, and how they would respond to a turtle crossing the road if they were driving, according to Fox News.

U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon, who was appointed by Trump, called the questions “politically charged.”

“None of the questions on your list have any bearing whatsoever. They were off base, sir, and have no relevance to jury selection,” Cannon said.

The proposed turtle question led to Cannon asking, “What does that question have to do with anything?”

Routh said his proposed questions related to “mindset — how they think? Isn’t that what you’re supposed to do?” he said, according to WPBF-TV. Routh apologized to the potential jurors for interrupting their lives.

“I am Ryan Wesley Routh. I’m the defendant. I am sorry to bring you all in here. I am sorry for that,” he said, according to ABC.

Prosecutors sought to remove 20 of the 60 potential jurors who appeared Monday. Another 60 are scheduled to appear Tuesday and 60 more on Wednesday.

Routh objected to one juror being removed — a woman who said felons deserve to have their voting rights restored.

“I would obviously like to keep this juror,” Routh, who has a criminal record, said. “I appreciate her thinking in all the questions. Restoring felon rights — I can certainly relate to that.”

Cannon said the potential juror would remain for the time being, but indicated concern based on the juror’s response on a questionnaire that she gets her news from “television or my sugar momma.”

Two jurors said they would be sympathetic to Routh. One said he did not believe in the justice system, and another said he understood Routh’s actions. Both were removed for cause with no objection from Routh.

Routh was detained after a Sept. 15, 2024, incident in which a Secret Service agent spotted a gun barrel in the undergrowth at Trump’s West Palm Beach golf club. Routh was later arrested. As noted by the New York Post, Routh has said he wanted to play a round of golf with Trump and that if Trump won, “he can execute me” and if Routh won, “I get his job.” Routh has also offered to be used in a prisoner exchange with China, Hamas, Iran, or Russia.

