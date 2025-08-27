Trump Backs Democrats Into a Corner by Announcing 'Comprehensive Crime Bill'

President Donald Trump has exquisite political instincts, the uncomplicated source of which few Democrats care to comprehend.

In short, it turns out that doing the right thing makes good political sense.

Early Wednesday on his social media platform Truth Social, the president announced that he and Republican leaders in Congress have begun putting together a “Comprehensive Crime Bill” sure to meet with Americans’ approval, in large part because the vast majority of Americans acknowledge fighting crime as the right thing to do.

“Speaker Mike Johnson, and Leader John Thune, are working with me, and other Republicans, on a Comprehensive Crime Bill. It’s what our Country need, and NOW! More to follow. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!!!” Trump wrote.

Of course, Trump’s federal takeover of Washington, D.C., earlier this month has already produced spectacular results.

Meanwhile, the flailing Democrats, who seem to exist for no other purpose besides hating Trump, have found themselves opposing the president’s very popular and successful anti-crime measures.

With nauseating repetitiveness, detached from reality, Democrats have projected their own authoritarian instincts onto Trump. Or, they have peddled misleading crime statistics.

Either approach amounts to a losing strategy, in large part because both are dishonest.

“When this heads to the Hill,” Politico’s Rachael Bade wrote Wednesday on the social media platform X, referring to Trump’s crime bill, “Dems will need a better response than calling trump an ‘authoritarian’ leader and citing crimes statistics.”

Indeed, with the demise of the establishment media, Democrats have struggled to brainwash voters.

“A reminder that recent polling out this week shows more than 70 percent of the country thinks crime is just as bad as it has been in recent years or is getting WORSE. Only 20-something percent actually believe it’s going down,” Bade added.

When this heads to the Hill, Dems will need a better response than calling trump an “authoritarian” leader and citing crimes statistics. A reminder that recent polling out this week shows more than 70% of the country thinks crime is just as bad as it has been in recent years or… https://t.co/bA57mVzqbz — Rachael Bade (@rachaelmbade) August 27, 2025

Tom Bevan, co-founder and president of RealClearPolitics, also cited polling numbers favorable to Trump on crime.

“New AP poll: 81 percent say crime is as a ‘major problem’ in large cities. Trump’s approval rating on the issue of crime is 53 percent. Overall approval rating 45 percent,” Bevan wrote.

New AP poll: 81% say crime is as a “major problem” in large cities. Trump’s approval rating on the issue of crime is 53%. Overall approval rating 45%. https://t.co/RHgNdGbwCo — Tom Bevan (@TomBevanRCP) August 27, 2025

Trump, therefore, can kill two birds with one stone. He can do the right thing by making cities safer while simultaneously forcing Democrats to adopt pro-crime positions.

Meanwhile, the Democrats’ ongoing self-immolation remains incredible to watch. If their hatred of Trump compels them to side with the 20 percent in another 80/20 issue, then the political carnage they endure in the 2026 midterm elections could be historic.

