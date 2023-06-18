Share
Former President Donald Trump, right, beat President Joe Biden, left, in one recent poll about the 2024 election.
Former President Donald Trump, right, beat President Joe Biden, left, in one recent poll about the 2024 election. (Mark Makela / Getty Images ; Spencer Platt / Getty Images)

Trump Beats Biden by Whopping Number in Post-Arrest Poll

 By Jack Davis  June 18, 2023 at 8:58am
A new poll taken in the days following his arraignment on charges of mishandling classified information shows former President Donald Trump defeating President Joe Biden in a head-to-head race.

The Harvard CAPS-Harris poll was taken Wednesday and Thursday. Trump was arraigned Tuesday.

The poll gave Trump 45 percent support against 39 percent for Biden. Fifteen percent were with unsure or did not know for whom they would vote.

The poll noted that 86 percent of Republicans back Trump, who also received the support of 11 percent of Democrats and 38 percent of independents.

Biden was supported by 77 percent of Democrats, 5 percent of Republicans and 34 percent of independents.

When respondents were asked about a contest between Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Biden, DeSantis had 41 percent support against 40 percent for Biden.

By party, 77 percent of Republicans, 10 percent of Democrats and 36 percent of independents supported DeSantis. Biden drew support from 78 percent of Democrats, 7 percent of Republicans and 32 percent of independents.

A May version of the poll had shown Trump leading Biden 47 percent to 40 percent, while DeSantis and Biden had been tied at 42 percent each.

Mark Penn, the co-director of the Harvard CAPS/Harris Poll, said Trump’s indictment had “no impact on his lead against [Joe] Biden whose job rating remains at 43 percent,” according to The Hill.

The Harvard-Harris poll also noted that Trump is the preferred choice of Republicans, with 59 percent. In a head-to-head match against DeSantis, Trump has a 33 percent lead.

The poll also found that 62 percent of those surveyed said Biden should not run for a second term.

The poll also found that 83 percent of those surveyed want the FBI document that made allegations linking Biden to a bribery scandal to be made public. In a rare show of unity among political affiliations, making the document public was supported by a majority of all groups: 74 percent of Democrats, 82 percent of independents and 92 percent of Republicans.

The Harvard-Harris poll was conducted June 14 and June 15 among 2,090 respondents surveyed. The survey does not report a margin of error.

On Tuesday, Trump said his indictment was pure politics, according to The Hill.

“This is called election interference in yet another attempt to rig and steal a presidential election,” Trump said then.  “It’s a political persecution like something straight out of a fascist or communist nation.”

“This day will go down in infamy, and Joe Biden will forever be remembered as the most corrupt president in the history of our country.”

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Conversation