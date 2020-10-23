Login
Trump: 'Who Built the Cages, Joe?'

President Donald Trump speaks during the final presidential debate against Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden at Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee, on Thursday.Chip Somodevilla / Getty ImagesPresident Donald Trump speaks during the final presidential debate against Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden at Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee, on Thursday. (Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images)

By Michael Austin
Published October 22, 2020 at 8:13pm
On Thursday night, one question from Donald Trump flat-out won the presidential debate.

“Who built the cages, Joe?”

Joe Biden didn’t have an answer.

The exchange began when former Vice President Joe Biden castigated Trump for separating children at the border.

In response, Trump pointed out that separating children at the border and putting them in cages was an Obama-era policy that the Trump administration eventually rolled back.

“These 500-plus kids came with parents. They separated them at the border to make it a disincentive to come to begin with,” Biden said.

“They got separated from their parents, and it makes us a laughingstock and violates every notion of who we are as a nation.”

Then, President Trump came back at Biden with the biggest home run of the debate.

“They did it, we changed the policy,” Trump responded.

Did President Trump win Thursday's presidential debate?

“Who built the cages, Joe?”

Speaking directly to debate moderator Kristen Welker, Trump then explained the nature of his administration’s border facilities before pressing Biden further over the Obama administration’s use of cages to house migrant children.

“Kristen, I will say this, they went down, we brought reporters, everything. They are so well taken care of. They’re in facilities that were so clean,” Trump continued.

“But just ask one question: Who built the cages? I’d love you to ask him that. Who built the cages, Joe?”

Biden failed to answer the question.

“These photos of ‘kids in cages’ were taken while Joe Biden was Vice President. #Debates2020,” the Trump campaign’s official Twitter account posted during the debate.

Back in August, former first lady Michelle Obama was fact-checked by The Associated Press after essentially accusing Trump of throwing children into cages but failing to mention that the “very same ‘cages’ were built and used in her husband’s administration, for the same purpose of holding migrant kids temporarily.”

As the AP noted, “prominent Democrats have continued to cite cages for children as a distinctive cruelty of Trump.”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Michael Austin
Michael Austin graduated from Iowa State University with a bachelor's in English before joining The Western Journal. He has written for various entertainment sites and volunteered in PragerU's influencer program.
