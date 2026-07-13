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A man sits inside the cockpit of a flight simulator for the Overture Supersonic Airliner at the Boom Supersonic exhibition hall at Farnborough International Exhibition in Farnborough, England, on July 23, 2024.
A man sits inside the cockpit of a flight simulator for the Overture Supersonic Airliner at the Boom Supersonic exhibition hall at Farnborough International Exhibition in Farnborough, England, on July 23, 2024. (John Keeble / Getty Images)

Government May Start Allowing Supersonic Flight Over Land

 By Michael Austin  July 13, 2026 at 5:00am
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The Federal Aviation Administration is working toward scrapping its ban on overland supersonic travel, which would lead to significantly reduced flight times across the country.

The agency pointed in a June 30 press release to new technological innovations that allow for aircraft to operate without a sonic boom.

A new proposed rule from the FAA would set “a noise-based certification standard for supersonic aircraft,” with a forthcoming rule handling noise levels at takeoff and landing.

Both are slated to be finalized by the middle of 2027.

“Restoring supersonic flight over land isn’t just about speed, it’s about unleashing American innovation and ushering in a Golden Age of Travel,” Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said.

“Thanks to President Trump’s leadership, we are working at lightning speed to safely enable the next quantum leap in aviation technology and deliver an exciting new way to fly to the American flying public.”

A post from the White House noted that supersonic air travel would cut flight times “nearly in half,” such as by reducing the trip between New York and Los Angeles from 5.5 hours to 3 hours.

FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford noted that “advances in aerospace engineering, materials science, noise reduction, and new operational concepts will eliminate the old sonic boom.”

“This means we can ultimately repeal the ban from the 1970s on supersonic flight over U.S. territory while minimizing noise impacts to residents in communities along the route and near airports.”

While commercial airliners usually fly between 550 and 600 miles per hour, aircraft flying at supersonic speed surpass 770 miles per hour.

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The FAA noted that one means of reducing the noise from sonic booms involves “using a flight technique called Mach cutoff where the aircraft design, atmospheric conditions, speed, and altitude work in combination to ensure the sonic boom bends and refracts back into the atmosphere, significantly reducing its ground-level impact.”

The New York Post reported that companies like Boom Supersonic and many other manufacturers are working on commercial supersonic planes.

Boom Supersonic — which has designed planes that will carry between 60 and 80 passengers — has orders from United Airlines, American Airlines, and Japan Airlines.

White House Office of Science and Technology Policy Director Michael Kratsios said in the FAA news release that “for too long, outdated rules held back our engineers and manufacturers.”

“Under President Trump’s leadership, we are clearing the runway for supersonic flight, strengthening our industrial base, creating high-skilled jobs, and ensuring the future of aviation is invented and built in America,” he added.

“American ingenuity broke the sound barrier once before, and today’s action ensures it will define the new Golden Age of Aviation.”

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Michael Austin
Managing Editor
Michael wrote for several entertainment news outlets before joining The Western Journal in 2020. He now serves as Managing Editor, which involves managing the editorial team and operations, guiding the publication's editorial direction, and writing, editing, curating and assigning stories as needed.
Michael Austin graduated from Iowa State University in 2019. During his time in college, he volunteered for both PragerU and Live Action. After graduation, Michael went on to work as a freelance journalist for various entertainment news sites before joining The Western Journal as an intern in early 2020.

Shortly thereafter, Michael was hired on as a staff writer/reporter. He now serves as Managing Editor, which involves managing the editorial team and operations, guiding the team's editorial direction, and writing, editing, curating and assigning stories as needed.
Birthplace
Ames, Iowa
Nationality
American
Education
Iowa State University
Topics of Expertise
Cultural Politics, Pop Culture, Christian-Conservatism




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