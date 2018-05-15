Trump Calls for Mandatory Death Penalty for Cop Killers, ‘Bring It Forth’

President Donald Trump has added another entry to a list of crimes he believes should be punished by death.

Speaking this week to members of the law enforcement community, he emphasized a priority on combating what he called “the attacks on our police.”

As The Daily Caller reported, Trump made the remarks during his speech at the 37th Annual Peace Officers’ Memorial Service.

“If we want to bring down violent crime then we must stand up for our police,” he said.

Amid continued activism by groups concerned about perceived systematic police brutality against minorities, the president denounced what he called a “dangerous” sentiment.

“We must confront and condemn dangerous anti-police prejudice,” Trump said. “Can you believe this prejudice with respect to our police?”

The president revealed in his speech that he has “directed the Justice Department to do everything in its power to defend the lives” of American police officers.

He expressed a desire to remove the potential risks associated with a career in law enforcement.

“We’re not going to let bad things happen to our police,” Trump said.

Echoing previous statements of support, the president said we “must show appreciation, gratitude and respect to those who police our streets and patrol our communities.”

Citing a statistic indicating that “in 2016 an officer was assaulted in America on an average of every 10 minutes,” Trump issued a call for decisive justice.

“It’s outrageous and it’s unacceptable,” he said. “We must end the attacks on our police and we must end them right now.”

Trump said anyone convicted of killing an officer should meet the same fate.

“We believe criminals who kill our police should get the death penalty,” he said. “Bring it forth.”

The president’s remarks were received well by supporters, but numerous social justice activists attempted to turn the tables on his call for death sentences for those convicted of killing police officers.

@realDonaldTrump will police who kill innocent people also get the death penalty? — AKay (@A_Kay77) May 15, 2018

One user asked Trump whether “police who kill innocent people” would receive the death penalty under his proposal.

While he has repeatedly denounced those who demonstrate against police brutality, Trump previously complained that officers do not react harshly or quickly enough to perceived threats.

As a candidate, he longed for the “good old days” after noticing a heckler was not violently removed from a campaign rally.

“You see, in the good old days, law enforcement acted a lot quicker than this,” he said. “A lot quicker. In the good old days, they’d rip him out of that seat so fast.”

Though he went on to call police “the greatest,” he lamented that the profession had become “so politically correct” that a protester was escorted “gently” from the venue.

“We are really becoming a frightened country and it’s very, very sad,” he said.

