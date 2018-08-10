SECTIONS
US News
Print

Trump Calls for Suspensions After NFL Players Protest During Anthem

By Chris Agee
at 8:14am
Print

After players on several NFL teams opted to continue an ongoing silent protest during the pregame national anthem in preseason play this week, President Donald Trump once again added his input to the debate.

In a pair of Friday morning tweets, he suggested the demonstrators do not actually know what they are protesting.

“The NFL players are at it again – taking a knee when they should be standing proudly for the National Anthem,” he wrote. “Numerous players, from different teams, wanted to show their ‘outrage’ at something that most of them are unable to do.”

Trump said the athletes, who say they are demonstrating against police brutality and racial inequality, should pick a different forum for their protests or face suspension from the league.

TRENDING: Democrat Star Who’s Headed to Congress Throws Nancy Pelosi Under the Bus

“They make a fortune doing what they love………..Be happy, be cool!” Trump tweeted. “A football game, that fanns are paying soooo much money to watch and enjoy, is no place to protest. Most of that money goes to the players anyway. Find another way to protest. Stand proudly for your National Anthem or be Suspended Without Pay!”

Following Thursday’s games, the NFL issued a statement concerning the pregame protests, as reported by ESPN.

“There has been no change in the NFL’s policy regarding the national anthem,” spokesman Brian McCarthy said. “The anthem will continue to be played before every game, and all player and non-player personnel on the field at that time are expected to stand during the presentation of the flag and performance of the anthem.

Should protesting players be suspended without pay?

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

He added that those “who do not wish to do so can choose to remain in the locker room.”

McCarthy said that the NFL remains “committed to working with the players to identify solutions and to continue making progress on important social issues affecting our community.”

Colin Kaepernick, the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback who began the protests during the 2016 preseason, also weighed in on the demonstrations that kicked off this preseason.

Specifically, he tweeted his support for Miami Dolphins players who demonstrated by taking a knee during the anthem prior to Thursday’s game.

RELATED: Poll: Majority of Americans Love NFL’s Kneeling Ban

One of those protesters, defensive end Robert Quinn, explained his decision to protest.

“As a black man in this world, I’ve got an obligation to raise awareness,” he said. “If no one wants to live in unity, that’s why we’re in the situation we’re in.”

Facebook has greatly reduced the distribution of our stories in our readers' newsfeeds and is instead promoting mainstream media sources. When you share to your friends, however, you greatly help distribute our content. Please take a moment and consider sharing this article with your friends and family. Thank you.

Print

Popular Right Now

Chris Agee

Sebastian GorkaAlex Wong/Getty Images

Fox News Reportedly Has ‘Soft Ban’ on Former Trump Administration Official

Jack Davis

Al Sharpton and Bob GualtieriParas Griffin/Getty Images for Essence; Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Florida Sheriff Sends Message to Al Sharpton: ‘Mind Your Own Business’

Chuck Ross

Christopher SteeleThe Washington Times/Twitter

Text Messages Reveal Christopher Steele’s Concern over Senate’s Inquiry into Trump Dossier

The Western Journal

‘Superman’ Actress Death Is Ruled Suicide, Coroner Confirms

Hanna Bogorowski

U.S. President Donald Trump, left; Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, rightOliver Contreras, Pool/Getty Images; Chris McGrath/Getty Images

Turkey’s Currency Plummets After Trump Sanctions Hit for Jailing American Pastor

Jack Davis

Candidate fist bumps with supportersJustin Merriman/Getty Images

Republican Legislator Appears To Win Dramatic Comeback Victory After Trump Endorsement

Will Racke

John Chapman Medal of HonorStars and Stripes/YouTube

Watch: Air Force Releases Video Showing Medal of Honor Winner’s Heroic Last Stand in Afghanistan

Chris Agee

Archaeology Magazine/Twitter

1,500-Year-Old Skeleton with Weaponized Prosthetic Discovered in Italy

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.