Trump Calls Omarosa a ‘Lowlife’ After She Says He’s a Racist in New Book

By The Western Journal
at 1:37pm
President Donald Trump has one word to describe former White House staffer and fellow reality-TV star Omarosa Manigault Newman: “Lowlife.”

Manigault Newman claims in an upcoming book, “Unhinged,” that Trump used racial slurs on the set of his reality show “The Apprentice.”

She also says she later concluded that he is a racist and a bigot.

On Saturday, reporters asked Trump if he felt betrayed by Manigault Newman. He responded: “Lowlife. She’s a lowlife.”

Manigault Newman was a contestant on Trump’s “The Apprentice” reality show and later served as a senior adviser to the president. In the book, she paints Trump as scattered, self-absorbed, misogynistic and insecure.

The book is set for release Tuesday.

The White House has already slammed it as “riddled with lies and false accusations.”

Manigault Newman says in the book that she didn’t want to believe Trump was racist but saw it with her own eyes.

She writes, “I rejected what other people said about him because they didn’t know him like I did. I had to go through the pain of witnessing his racism with my own eyes, and hearing it with my own ears, many times, until I couldn’t deny it any longer.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

