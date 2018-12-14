Trump Reportedly Considering Keeping Chief of Staff Job in the Family

President Donald Trump may be considering his son-in-law Jared Kushner for the White House Chief of Staff position, according to a Thursday report from the Huffington Post.

Current Chief of Staff John Kelly is leaving the position by the end of the year and the president is currently in search of his replacement.

“John Kelly will be leaving — I don’t know if I can say ‘retiring.’ But, he’s a great guy,” Trump said earlier this month.

Kelly, who had initially joined the Trump administration as Department of Homeland Security secretary, replaced former Republican National Committee Chairman Reince Priebus as chief of staff in July 2017, Fox News reported.

According to the Huffington Post, a “top Republican close to the White House” told the publication that Kushner, already a White House adviser, is interested in the chief of staff position.

TRENDING: Alan Simpson Tells CNN’s Alisyn Camerota To Find a New Job

On Thursday, the president told reporters Thursday that he has his list of potential candidates down to five finalists.

“We are interviewing people now for chief of staff,” Trump said, according to the Post.

Nick Ayers, who is the current chief of staff for Vice President Mike Pence, was also believed to be at the top of Trump’s list.

However, Ayers announced on Twitter that he will be leaving the White House and returning to Georgia at the end of the year.

Do you think Kushner would be a good choice for the position? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out.

“Thank you @realDonaldTrump, @VP, and my great colleagues for the honor to serve our Nation at The White House,” Ayers tweeted. “I will be departing at the end of the year but will work with the #MAGA team to advance the cause.”

Thank you @realDonaldTrump, @VP, and my great colleagues for the honor to serve our Nation at The White House. I will be departing at the end of the year but will work with the #MAGA team to advance the cause. 🇺🇸 #Georgia — Nick Ayers (@nick_ayers) December 9, 2018

The president debunked claims that Ayers had been chosen for the position on Twitter.

“I am in the process of interviewing some really great people for the position of White House Chief of Staff,” Trump wrote. “Fake News has been saying with certainty it was Nick Ayers, a spectacular person who will always be with our #MAGA agenda. I will be making a decision soon!”

RELATED: Going Ballistic

I am in the process of interviewing some really great people for the position of White House Chief of Staff. Fake News has been saying with certainty it was Nick Ayers, a spectacular person who will always be with our #MAGA agenda. I will be making a decision soon! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 10, 2018

Despite the Huffington Post’s report, White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said she was not aware of Kushner’s consideration for the position, the Washington Examiner reported.

Another candidate rumored as a possible replacement for the position was House Freedom Caucus Chairman Mark Meadows, according to the Examiner.

However, that rumor was put to rest when both Sanders and Meadows announced Wednesday that he would remain in Congress.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.