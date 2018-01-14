Trump: DACA Is ‘Probably Dead’

In a tweet published Sunday morning, President Donald Trump predicted that negotiations over potentially reinstating the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program legislatively — versus via executive fiat — were “probably” over.

“DACA is probably dead because the Democrats don’t really want it, they just want to talk and take desperately needed money away from our Military,” he wrote.

“I don’t believe the Democrats really want to see a deal on DACA,” he added in another tweet. “They are all talk and no action. This is the time but, day by day, they are blowing the one great opportunity they have. Too bad!”

His tweets alluded to a potential shutdown of the government that looms ahead unless congressional Democrats and Republicans craft a bipartisan budget deal before Jan. 19.

DACA is probably dead because the Democrats don’t really want it, they just want to talk and take desperately needed money away from our Military. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 14, 2018

TRENDING: President Trump Abruptly Cancels London Visit

According to The Washington Post, Republicans want an increase in defense spending, whereas Democrats are seeking a deal on reinstating DACA and increasing non-defense funding.

The president has likewise demanded any deal include “extra border security, including funding for a wall, as well as an end to family-based chain migration and the visa lottery program,” as reported by The Washington Times.

I don’t believe the Democrats really want to see a deal on DACA. They are all talk and no action. This is the time but, day by day, they are blowing the one great opportunity they have. Too bad! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 13, 2018

Prospects for a potential bipartisanship agreement fell to a standstill Thursday after reports emerged that the president had privately expressed interest in importing more immigrants from developed nations such as Norway versus “s**thole ones such as Haiti and El Salvador.”

While the president has denied using such language, Democrats have been using his alleged words as a rallying cry to demand a clean DACA bill.

“The confusion of the last week has clouded the debate, but what is clear is that we must insist upon a clean DREAM Act, which is supported overwhelmingly by the American people, has bipartisan support in Congress and must be enacted in January,” House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi announced in a statement Saturday.

However, both the president and congressional Republicans have made it clear that such a path is unacceptable, thus raising the chances of a potential government shutdown.

I, as President, want people coming into our Country who are going to help us become strong and great again, people coming in through a system based on MERIT. No more Lotteries! #AMERICA FIRST — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 14, 2018

RELATED: A Major Study Just Ranked Media Bias Around The World

The Democrats are all talk and no action. They are doing nothing to fix DACA. Great opportunity missed. Too bad! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 13, 2018

Sadly, Democrats want to stop paying our troops and government workers in order to give a sweetheart deal, not a fair deal, for DACA. Take care of our Military, and our Country, FIRST! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 12, 2018

With that being said, the Department of Homeland Security began processing DACA applications again this weekend. Though Trump rescinded former President Barack Obama’s executive order last year, also by executive order, a district judge reinstated it earlier this month, according to The Daily Wire.

The Trump administration reportedly intends to appeal the decision, and it’s expected the case will eventually land in the Supreme Court.

What do you think? Scroll down to comment below.