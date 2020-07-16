SECTIONS
News
P Share Print

Trump Demotes Campaign Manager Brad Parscale

President Donald Trump walks to the White House residence after exiting Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House on July 15, 2020, in Washington, D.C.Drew Angerer / Getty ImagesPresident Donald Trump walks to the White House residence after exiting Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House on July 15, 2020, in Washington, D.C. (Drew Angerer / Getty Images)

By The Associated Press
Published July 15, 2020 at 6:36pm
P Share Print

President Donald Trump shook up his campaign staff Wednesday, replacing campaign manager Brad Parscale with veteran GOP operative Bill Stepien.

Trump and Parscale’s relationship was reportedly strained since a Tulsa, Oklahoma, rally that drew an unexpectedly low crowd.

Trump announced the move on Facebook late Wednesday.

“I am pleased to announce that Bill Stepien has been promoted to the role of Trump Campaign Manager,” he wrote.

“Brad Parscale, who has been with me for a very long time and has led our tremendous digital and data strategies, will remain in that role, while being a Senior Advisor to the campaign.”

TRENDING: Actress Kelly Preston, wife of Actor John Travolta, Dead at Age 57

The staff change might not alter the day-to-day running of the campaign.

Parscale, a political novice, ran Trump’s digital advertising in 2016 and was credited with helping bring about his surprise victory that year. Stepien has been in politics for years, working for former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie and serving as Trump’s national field director in 2016.

Stepien’s promotion is not the only reshuffling that the president’s re-election campaign has seen recently.

Do you think Stepien's promotion will help President Trump's re-election chances?

Less than three weeks ago, Trump tapped businessman Jeff DeWit to become the campaign’s chief operating officer, replacing Michael Glassner.

DeWit had previously served in the Trump administration as the chief financial officer of NASA before his resignation in February.

Former Vice President Joe Biden, the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee, also shuffled his campaign team amid a disastrous stretch in his campaign, albeit much earlier in the cycle.

For Biden, the moves marked genuine shakeups that expanded and changed how campaign operated.

Biden elevated Anita Dunn, effectively displacing his first campaign manager, Greg Schultz, after a fourth-place Iowa finish and after he was already headed for a second embarrassing finish in New Hampshire.

RELATED: He’s 'Gone Through Hell’: Trump Would Welcome Michael Flynn Back in the White House

Dunn had joined Biden at the outset of his campaign after having served President Barack Obama as a top communications adviser.

With Dunn’s urging, Biden hired his current campaign manager, Jen O’Malley Dillon, in March after Dunn and others helped resurrect Biden in Nevada and South Carolina and put him on the path to the nomination.

Schultz is now at the Democratic National Committee, helping lead the joint battleground strategy among the national party, the Biden campaign and state parties.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





P Share Print
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







Trump Demotes Campaign Manager Brad Parscale
Author of 'Magic School Bus' Series Joanna Cole Dead at Age 75
SCOTUS Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Discharged from Hospital
If You Haven't Filled Out the 2020 Census, Gov Workers Are Headed to Your House
Trump Admin To Hit Huawei Employees with Visa Bans for Rights Abuses
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×