Trump Fires Vicious Shot at Omarosa After Racism Allegations – ‘Crying Lowlife…’

In response to allegations of racism from the former White House aide, President Donald Trump has used his Twitter account to fire back at Omarosa Manigault Newman in recent days.

After referring to his former reality show co-star as a “lowlife” in a brief statement to reporters, he repeated that insult and used several others against her this week, culminating in an especially severe denunciation on Tuesday morning.

When you give a crazed, crying lowlife a break, and give her a job at the White House, I guess it just didn’t work out. Good work by General Kelly for quickly firing that dog! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 14, 2018

“When you give a crazed, crying lowlife a break, and give her a job at the White House, I guess it just didn’t work out,” he tweeted. “Good work by General Kelly for quickly firing that dog!”

Among the secret recordings Manigault Newman now says she captured during her time in the administration is a clip from the private meeting during which White House Chief of Staff John Kelly told her she was being fired.

TRENDING: Utility Co. Blames Global Warming for Wildfires, Fails to Mention It Started 12 of Them

Since releasing that audio, she has also revealed a recording she claims is proof that others in the White House knew that Trump had previously used the “N-word” in a conversation that is also on tape.

Do you believe Omarosa Manigault Newman? Yes No Continue with Facebook — or — Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You’re logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out.

Manigault Newman wrote in her new memoir, “Unhinged,” that she had been told of the existence of the tape, but she later contradicted that account when she told NBC’s Chuck Todd that she personally heard its contents.

Her allegations almost immediately elicited a string of responses from the president.

Trump called “Wacky” Manigault Newman “not smart” and said he hired her for the high-paying, influential administration position after she begged him for a job and began crying.

Wacky Omarosa, who got fired 3 times on the Apprentice, now got fired for the last time. She never made it, never will. She begged me for a job, tears in her eyes, I said Ok. People in the White House hated her. She was vicious, but not smart. I would rarely see her but heard…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 13, 2018

“Wacky Omarosa, who got fired 3 times on the Apprentice, now got fired for the last time,” he wrote. “She never made it, never will. She begged me for a job, tears in her eyes, I said Ok. People in the White House hated her. She was vicious, but not smart.”

The president went on to describe Manigault Newman’s allegedly subpar job performance.

…really bad things. Nasty to people & would constantly miss meetings & work. When Gen. Kelly came on board he told me she was a loser & nothing but problems. I told him to try working it out, if possible, because she only said GREAT things about me – until she got fired! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 13, 2018

“I would rarely see her but heard…….really bad things,” he wrote. “Nasty to people & would constantly miss meetings & work. When Gen. Kelly came on board he told me she was a loser & nothing but problems. I told him to try working it out, if possible, because she only said GREAT things about me – until she got fired!”

RELATED: Interview Turns Brutal as Host Asks Omarosa Very Simple Questions from Her Book

In her book and subsequent media statements, Manigault Newman says her opinion of Trump began to change as she witnessed his behavior on the campaign trail and as president, ultimately resulting her conclusion that he is a racist.

“My certainty about the N-word tape and his frequent uses of that word were the top of a high mountain of truly appalling things I’d experienced with him, during the last two years in particular,” she wrote.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.