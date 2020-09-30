Trump Gets Biden To Freak in First 30 Minutes, Has VP Snarling 'Will You Shut Up, Man?'

Former Vice President suggested President Donald Trump should “shut up” Tuesday during the first presidential debate in Cleveland, Ohio.
The moment came during the debate’s first 30 minutes, as the Democratic nominee refused to answer a question about court-packing.
Debate moderator Chris Wallace of Fox News started by asking Biden whether or not he would support ending the filibuster or packing the Supreme Court were he to win the presidency.
“Whatever position I take on that, that’ll become the issue,” Biden said. “The American people should speak. You should go out and vote.”
“Vote and let your senators know how strongly you feel.”
Trump then asked: “Are you going to pack the court?”
Biden ignored Trump and continued encouraging people to vote.
So Trump asked again. Twice.
Biden ignored him both times, leading Trump to say: “He doesn’t want to answer the question.”
Biden essentially admitted that was true.
“I’m not going to answer the question,” Biden said.
Trump then cut in as Biden tried to continue.
“You want to put a lot of new Supreme Court justices, radical left,” Trump said.
“Will you shut up, man?” Biden replied.
But Trump wasn’t done.
“Who is on your list, Joe?” he asked.
Wallace then decided to end the segment, and after some snide comments from both candidates, they moved on.
