Trump and Hannity Teaming Up to Expose Biden's Border Crisis in Person

While Joe Biden tries to save face, Donald Trump promises to build fences.

While president, Trump followed through on his promise to secure the border by way of legislation and executive orders.

On the contrary, from his first day in office, as Politico reported, Biden overturned several of Trump’s executive orders with his own — one of which brought the construction of the border wall to a screeching halt, another that canceled the Trump administration’s interior enforcement rule that expanded immigration officials’ enforcement capabilities. Just like that, the border was open.

With a national spotlight on the murder of a 22-year-old nursing student, allegedly by an illegal immigrant, Americans throughout the country are aware of the crisis at the southern border. Democrats can no longer ignore the monster they’ve created. Doing so would allow the specter of rampant illegal invasion to devour them in an election year.

What to do?

Fox News‘ Sean Hannity is scheduled to meet with Trump at the southern border on Thursday. The two plan to come together at the focal point of the border crisis: Eagle Pass, Texas. The interview is set to be broadcast on Thursday’s installment of “Hannity” at 9 p.m. ET.

You can guess what Trump and Hannity will be talking about — restoring Trump’s border policies ASAP and securing the border if he is elected president.

Slow Joe Biden is scheduled to head to the Texas southern border on the same day. According to Fox News, Biden will travel to Brownsville, Texas, and meet with U.S. Border Patrol agents, among others. You can see right through Biden’s ploy.

It looks like Slow Joe may be too late.

Brandon Judd, president of the National Border Patrol Council, told Fox News on Monday that Biden’s visit is “too little, too late.” According to the New York Post, Judd maintained Biden’s trip to Texas is a stunt designed to improve optics ahead of the upcoming election.

“Everything that he does is too little, too late,” Judd said. “He had three years to do what he needed to do to secure the border. He had three years to put policies in place. Now we’re only eight months from an election and now it looks like he’s interested, and he’s only interested in it because it’s self-serving and he wants to save himself.

“But the truth of the matter is,” Judd continued, “yes, he could stop this flow tomorrow.”

Judd said that Biden could crimp the flow of migrants pouring over the border by returning to Trump’s “Remain in Mexico” policy, which would cause asylum seekers to wait for their U.S. immigration court hearings south of the border. Judd claimed Biden doesn’t want to do that because leftist supporters wouldn’t like it.

“He doesn’t want to do that — that goes against his base of support,” Judd said. “If you look at the base of support, and even though he’s underwater in the polling, there are still 30 percent of the public that thinks that he’s doing the right thing on border security.

“That is his base. Those people vote, and he doesn’t want to go against them. So he wants to throw his hands in the air and blame Congress rather than implementing the proper policy, which he has the authority to do right now.”

If the Border Patrol isn’t buying it, Biden’s not saving face with the visit to Texas — he’s putting mud on it.

According to a Fox News voter analysis following the Republican primaries in Iowa, New Hampshire and South Carolina, the border crisis is the top issue on voter’s minds. Illegal immigration could threaten Biden’s bid for re-election.

Polls show that nearly 65 percent of Americans disapprove of Biden’s handling of the border, according to Fox. Trump will likely tout his border successes and promise a tougher stance on securing the border as a top priority if re-elected.

Trump has a winning record of keeping his promises. Biden has a strong record of talking out of both sides of his mouth.

