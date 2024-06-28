Watch: Trump Roasts Biden After Joe Crashes During Answer - 'I Don't Think He Knows What He Said Either'

The 2024 election cycle kicked into high gear Thursday night during the year’s first general election presidential debate.

President Joe Biden and former President Trump agreed to the debate, which left many on the right puzzled, arguing Trump may have more to lose than gain in a CNN-hosted debate where the rules are so obviously weighted in his opponent’s favor.

Well, within minutes of the debate, those concerns were put to rest.

Biden appeared sickly, confused and old. He also sounded hoarse, mumbled and repeatedly lost his train of thought.

And, in true Trump fashion, the presumptive Republican nominee was able to capitalize on Biden’s flubs in dramatic fashion.

There is perhaps no better example of this than the moment captured in the following video.

Trump: “I really don’t know what he said at the end of that sentence; I don’t think he knows what he said either.” pic.twitter.com/afW9TkIuUV — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) June 28, 2024

After Biden stumbled through an answer, Trump was given the floor.

He didn’t let the moment go to waste.

“I really don’t know what he said at the end of that sentence. I don’t think he knows what he said either,” Trump said.

The debate was filled with terrible gaffes and bad optics for Biden and his camp.

The president does not look well, to say the least.

For example, to start off the debate, Biden awkwardly shambled across the stage before quietly mumbling into the microphone.

Many viewers of the debate took to X to comment on the optics of Biden’s seeming health problems.

Who in their right mind can look at Trump & Biden next to each other and think “oh Biden would be better as president.” Biden is a walking corpse. — Liz Wheeler (@Liz_Wheeler) June 28, 2024

“Who in their right mind can look at Trump & Biden next to each other and think ‘oh Biden would be better as president.’ Biden is a walking corpse,” conservative commentator Liz Wheeler posted.

Keep in mind Joe Biden prepared (in seclusion) for more than 6 days for this debate and this is the result #Debates2024 — Magical Trevor (Meme TV) (@MagaMemeWizard) June 28, 2024

“Keep in mind Joe Biden prepared (in seclusion) for more than 6 days for this debate and this is the result,” another user wrote.

I don’t know where Joe Biden’s mind is, but it’s not at this debate. This is horrific for America.#Debates2024 pic.twitter.com/nPvFfTeShS — Brenden Dilley (@WarlordDilley) June 28, 2024

“I don’t know where Joe Biden’s mind is, but it’s not at this debate. This is horrific for America,” another wrote.

