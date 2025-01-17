Trump-Hating Cartoonist Arrested for Child Pornography - Once Depicted GOP as 'Groomers'

A famed left-wing political cartoonist who depicted conservatives as “groomers” was himself arrested on Wednesday for child pornography possession.

Darrin Bell, 49, who has produced cartoons for outlets like The Washington Post, was investigated by Sacramento Valley Internet Crimes Against Children Detectives after the agency received a tip about his alleged conduct, according to a press release.

The investigation found 134 videos containing child sexual abuse material.

Detectives executed a search warrant at his home, where they found evidence to support the accusations, including child pornography made with artificial intelligence.

This is the first arrest by Sacramento Valley ICAC with respect to computer-generated child pornography. The law changed in the new year to make that a criminal offense, per the release.

The suspect was booked into Sacramento County Main Jail and is being held on $1 million bail.

Bell, by the way, is a Pulitzer Prize winner.

Ironically, some of the cartoons created by Bell pointed the finger at his political enemies — Republicans — specifically insinuating that they committed various sexual offenses even as he was allegedly indulging in far worse activities.

Bell made a cartoon showing the Republican elephant mascot opening his bathrobe to three children with the word “bigotry” scrawled across his chest. He captioned the photo by saying that the “groomer” Republicans were “trying to turn our children into freaks.”

The artist who made these cartoons obsessing over calling Trump and Republicans r*pists, groomers, and Nazis, was just arrested for child p**n. pic.twitter.com/0PY3R2x8hH — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) January 16, 2025



Another cartoon negatively depicted Trump supporters yelling the term “groomer” as a pejorative and compared them to Nazis.

A third showed President-elect Donald Trump trying to grope the Statue of Liberty and her rejecting the advances.

This has become something of a pattern for leftists.

The political left in this nation tolerates all sorts of degeneracy. Even beyond homosexuality, transgenderism, and abortion, they are venturing into acceptance for practices like polyamory.

No one can say that they will not be fully embracing child predators within the next decade, as we have all come to suspect that the plus sign in “LGBTQ+” includes a “P” somewhere in the mix.

(We’ve already seen the left begin that embrace with vile euphemisms like “minor-attracted person.”)

It makes sense that a secret pedophile would find comfort and security in the ranks of the left, where they demonize conservatives who truly do love their families and want to protect children.

Bell was not even a conventional child pornography consumer, as evil as that is. Bell was also experimenting with cutting-edge forms of evil, namely child abuse material generated by artificial intelligence, and presumably suited to his exact twisted fantasies by the nascent technology.

All of that projection, however, could not save him from the monster within, and ultimately served to remind us that many of those who like to accuse us of the worst possible atrocities are often rather atrocious themselves.

