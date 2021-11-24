Share
Commentary

Schools Reinstate Pornographic Books in the Name of 'Diversity'

 By Michael Austin  November 24, 2021 at 3:36pm
Share

Child pornography is re-entering public schools in Fairfax County, Virginia.

During a Sept. 23 school board meeting, parents in the county spoke out against the inclusion of two books in the school’s library — “Lawn Boy” by Jonathan Evison and “Gender Queer” by Maia Kobabe.

Both books contain cartoon-style pornographic illustrations.

Fairfax County Public Schools then decided to temporarily remove the books from the library until they had been reviewed.

Well, the district has since reviewed the books and, on Friday, a pair of committees unanimously determined their inclusion in the school library was acceptable despite the pornographic content.

Trending:
Biden's Approval Tanks AGAIN: Record Low Numbers Send Shockwaves Through White House

According to WJLA-TV, FCPS “said its decision to reinstate the books reaffirms the school district’s ‘ongoing commitment to provide diverse reading materials that reflect our student population, allowing every child an opportunity to see themselves reflected in literary characters.'”

In its review, one FCPS committee noted that “there is no pedophilia present” in “Lawn Boy,” despite previous reports to the contrary.

Indeed, parents previously believed that “Lawn Boy” depicted a young boy having sex with an adult man, but this accusation turned out to be born out of a misreading.

Should these books be allowed in public schools?

Even without the pedophilia accusations, however, it is undeniably true that the book contains child pornography.

The book’s author admitted as much in his own response to the pedophilia accusations.

“My protagonist, Mike, has a sexual experience at a youth group meeting at the age of ten with another ten-year-old boy, which Mike is still ashamed of in early adulthood,” Evison wrote for a blog called NW Book Lovers.

“Mike owns this particular sexual experience, and revisits it through a (sometimes uncomfortable) humorous lens as he re-contextualizes the event as a part of his self-actualization. There is graphic language in this scene, which depicts sexual acts.”

Shockingly, it seems that the officials at Fairfax County Public Schools believe this sort of material is safe for minors, despite the author himself admitting it was “intended for an adult audience.”

This sort of content normalizes sexual behavior for minors.

Related:
Lawsuit: Leftist School District Ignored Parents' Wishes, Supported Gender Swap for 12-Year-Old

According to Psychology Today, this sort of tactic — normalizing sexual behavior by showing minors child porn — is a tried and true tactic sex offenders use to groom their young victims.

“Offenders may inquire about their target’s present knowledge of sex and/or introduce them to pornography, often leaving it around for easy detection,” Kelli Palfy wrote for the outlet in August.

“The pornography may depict other children engaged in sexual acts and is designed to establish interest and provoke arousal, while lessening resistance toward engaging in such acts themselves.”

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , ,
Share
Michael Austin
Supervising Reporter
Michael Austin joined The Western Journal as a staff reporter in 2020. Since then, he has authored hundreds of stories, including numerous original reports. He also co-hosts the outlet's video podcast, "WJ Live."
Michael Austin graduated from Iowa State University in 2019. During his time in college, Michael volunteered as a social media influencer for both PragerU and Live Action. After graduation, he went on to work as a freelance journalist for various entertainment news sites before joining The Western Journal in 2020 as a staff reporter.

Since then, Michael has been promoted to the role of supervising staff reporter. His responsibilities now include directing the reporting team.
Birthplace
Ames, Iowa
Nationality
American
Education
Iowa State University
Topics of Expertise
Culture, Faith, Politics, Education, Entertainment




Schools Reinstate Pornographic Books in the Name of 'Diversity'
Shock Video:Alleged Parade Mass Murderer Admits Another Horrific Crime Against Children - Report
Christmas Parade Massacre Suspect Rapped 'F***' Trump, Was Against Rittenhouse Verdict, Supported BLM: Report
Here's the Stunning 44-Page Criminal History of the Christmas Parade Massacre Person of Interest
Alert: Rittenhouse 'Not Guilty' Verdict to Be Overturned? Jerry Nadler Sets Stage
See more...

Conversation

Notice: Due to threatened de-monetization, we have temporarily removed commenting while we build a long-term commenting solution that allows you to voice your opinion freely and allows us to continue to publish the news fearlessly and cover topics that you care about. If you would like to personally partner with The Western Journal to help us continue publishing while under relentless assault by Big Tech, please visit our subscription page here. We encourage you to share this article and discuss with your friends.