Trump Hits Dems for Refusing to Acknowledge the Grieving Mother of Iryna Zarutska – Who Was Killed by Their Policies

President Donald Trump vented his disgust Tuesday night with congressional Democrats who could not be bothered to give a grieving mother the least respect.

During his State of the Union speech, Trump referenced the murder of Iryna Zarutska, who was stabbed to death in August, allegedly by a man with a lengthy criminal history.

“Above all, unleashing America’s promise requires keeping our communities safe. We have made incredible strides, yet dangerous repeat offenders continue to be released by pro-crime Democrat politicians again and again. We are honored to be joined tonight by a woman who’s been through hell, Anya Zarutska,” Trump said in his speech, according to Roll Call.

“In 2022, she and her beautiful daughter — so beautiful, what a beautiful young woman. Iryna fled war torn Ukraine to live with relatives near Charlotte, North Carolina,” Trump said.

“Last summer, 23-year-old Iryna was riding home on the train when a deranged monster, who had been arrested over a dozen times and was released through no cash bail, stood up and viciously slashed a knife through her neck and body,” Trump said.

“No one will ever forget — there were people on that train, no one will ever forget the expression of terror on Iryna’s face as she looked up at her attacker in the last seconds of her life. She died instantly,” Trump said, according to a video posted to X.

“She had escaped a brutal war, only to be slain by a hardened criminal set free to kill in America,” Trump said.

“Mrs. Zarutska, tonight, I promise you we will ensure justice for your magnificent daughter, Iryna,” Trump said as the victim’s mother wept.

NOW – Democrats refuse to stand for Anna Zarutska, the mother of Iryna Zarutska. pic.twitter.com/rB2atshSk1 — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) February 25, 2026

Trump then turned angrily upon Democrats who refused to stand in honor of the slain woman’s mother as other legislators applauded.

“How do you not stand? How do you not stand?” he said.

“I’m asking this Congress to pass tough legislation to ensure that violent and dangerous repeat offenders are put behind bars and, importantly, that they stay there,” Trump said next, according to Roll Call.

The Democratic reaction was castigated by North Carolina members of Congress, according to the Mountaineer.

“Not one Democrat stood up to honor and remember Iryna Zarutska,” Republican Rep. Mark Harris said.

“Too many Democrats will defend criminals before they’ll ever defend innocent victims, and tonight, the entire nation saw exactly that,” Republican Rep. Pat Harrigan said.

“No words, no standing, nothing. Says everything you need to know about where their priorities lie,” he said.

Iryna Zarutska was killed in August while riding a light rail line in Charlotte. DeCarlos Brown, who has been charged with her murder, had extensive interactions with police, as noted by WCNC-TV, but remained on the street.

