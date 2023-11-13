Former President Donald Trump is vetting tens of thousands of people for government jobs and is ready with an agenda to go one day one if he is re-elected to a second term in the White House, according to a report.

During Trump’s first term, he took flak from some conservatives for being surrounded by in his inner circle people whose views did not appear to align with his agenda.

The high turnover of key personnel in Trump’s cabinet often made headlines.

A political newcomer when he won the 2016, Trump ran the country for four years and is now mounting his third bid for the presidency as a tested political veteran.

According to Axios, Trump’s closest advisers have already begun vetting people to put in jobs at all levels of government in order to prevent the people who are currently in those roles from undermining him.

Citing sources close to Trump, the outlet reported:

“Hundreds of people are spending tens of millions of dollars to install a pre-vetted, pro-Trump army of up to 54,000 loyalists across government to rip off the restraints imposed on the previous 46 presidents.”

Some of the vetting, according to Axios, is being done with artificial intelligence while the software corporation Oracle has also been contracted to help.

Potential candidates for tens of thousands of jobs are being vetted, partially through their social media posts.

Will Trump win in 2024? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

Axios noted that during Trump’s first term, “conventional Republicans” often “curtailed” the power he wielded.

During a second term, his team is prepared to put the right people into as many as 54,000 jobs.

“If Trump were to win, thousands of Trump-first loyalists would be ready for legal, judicial, defense, regulatory and domestic policy jobs. His inner circle plans to purge anyone viewed as hostile to the hard-edged, authoritarian-sounding plans he calls ‘Agenda 47.'”

According to Trump’s campaign website, Agenda 47 will focus on putting Americans first by expanding school choice, rebuilding the military, deporting illegal aliens and addressing rampant crime and drug use — among other issues.

Trump also vows to end homelessness for American military veterans.

He has also promised to restore the country’s energy independence and to protect children from far-left gender ideologies.

Trump is being assisted in a plan to execute his agenda by the Heritage Foundation, which has a 920-page playbook that was written by more than 400 separate people and focuses on restoring the country to greatness.

Speaking to Axios, Heritage president Kevin Roberts said the plan is “orders of magnitude” more audacious than any day-one agenda ever mapped out.

An Urgent Note from Our Staff: The Western Journal has been labeled “dangerous” simply because we have a biblical worldview and speak the truth about what is happening in America. We refuse to let Big Tech and woke advertisers dictate the content we share with our community. We stand for truth. We stand for freedom. We stand with our readers. We’re asking you to help us in this fight. We can’t do this without you. Your donation directly helps fund our editorial team of writers and editors. Your support means we can continue to expose false narratives and defend traditional American values. Please stand with us by donating today. Thank you for your support!

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.