The Western Journal

RSS Feed
Back
Back
News Politics Videos
Print

Trump Issues Big Oprah Prediction: ‘I Know Her Very Well’

By Joe Setyon
January 9, 2018 at 1:03pm

Print

President Donald Trump finally responded Tuesday to speculation regarding a potential presidential run by media mogul and famed television host Oprah Winfrey.

During the media availability portion of Trump’s immigration meeting at the White House with lawmakers, a reporter asked the president if he thought he could beat Winfrey in 2020 if she does decide to challenge him.

Trump replied that he would beat Winfrey, though he does not think she will run. Still, if she does, Trump said he thinks a potential match-up between the two of them would be “a lot of fun.”

“Yeah, I’ll beat Oprah. Oprah would be a lot of fun,” Trump told reporters. “I know her very well,” he added, prior to noting that before he went into politics, he and his family appeared on one of her “last shows.”

TRENDING: Top Border Patrol Official Issues a Direct Message to Republicans Who Won’t Stand with Trump

“No, I like Oprah,” he said, while clarifying, “I don’t think think she’s going to run.”

It’s not the first time Trump has expressed his admiration for the television host.

In a June 2015 interview with ABC News, then-candidate Trump expressed similar sentiments, even going so far as to say he would “love” to have Winfrey as his running mate.

I think Oprah would be great. I’d love to have Oprah,” Trump said. “I think we’d win easily, actually.”

Trump had the same idea 16 years earlier, when he was considering running for president in 1999 on the Reform Party ticket.

At the time, CNN host Larry King asked Trump who his dream vice president would be.

“I love Oprah,” Trump responded, while smiling. “Oprah would always be my first choice.”

RELATED: Hilarious Sign Outside Hardware Store Reveals Who’s Really Behind Russia Collusion

“I’ll tell you, she’s really a great woman, though. She is a terrific woman. She’s somebody that’s very special,” he added, according to Entertainment Weekly.

The president’s appreciation for Winfrey is apparently shared by his daughter, Ivanka Trump, who praised Winfrey’s “empowering & inspiring” speech at the Golden Globes Sunday, during which she accepted the Cecil B. DeMille award.

“Just saw @Oprah’s empowering & inspiring speech at last night’s #GoldenGlobes,” Ivanka Trump tweeted Monday. “Let’s all come together, women & men, & say 

It’s currently unclear whether Winfrey wants to be president, though CNN reported Monday that she is “actively thinking” about running, according to two of her close friends.

On Tuesday, one of Winfrey’s closest confidants, “CBS This Morning” co-host Gayle King, said the media mogul is “intrigued” by the idea of launching a presidential campaign.

“I do think she’s intrigued by the idea, I do think that,” King, a co-host of “CBS This Morning” and a close confidant of Oprah, said during the program Tuesday.

However, King, who also serves as editor-at-large for The Oprah Magazine, was keen on adding that she is not actively “considering” running for president, at least not at the moment.

What do you think? Scroll down to comment below.

Print

Tags: 2020 election, Donald Trump, Oprah Winfrey, politics

By: Joe Setyon on January 9, 2018 at 1:03pm

Let us know what you think!

Popular Right Now

Randy DeSoto

After Golden Globes Speech, James Woods Shares 3 Photos From Oprah’s Past

Jason Hopkins

Ben_Shapiro,_Oprah_Winfrey

Ben Shapiro Calls Out Inaccurate Statement in Oprah’s Golden Globes Speech Condemning Sexual Predators

Joe Setyon

Meryl Streep, Oprah Winfrery

After Oprah Fuels 2020 Speculations with Golden Globes Speech, Meryl Streep Releases a Statement

Erin Coates

Nancy_Pelosi,_Chuck_Schumer

Leaked Memo: Here is the Real Reason Democrats Want to Save DACA

Randy DeSoto

Actress Calls Out ‘Hollywood Fakery’ After Stars Wear Black to Golden Globes

Jonathan Pincus

Oprah’s Partner Responds to Presidential Speculations After Golden Globes Speech Sets Internet Ablaze

Joe Setyon

NBC_Logo,_Oprah_Winfrey

NBC Forced to Eat Crow After Calling Oprah ‘Our Future President’ Following Golden Globes Speech

Jonathan Pincus

The Television Ratings for Hollywood’s Trump-Bashing Golden Globes Are In

Recently Posted