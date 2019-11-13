SECTIONS
News
Print

Trump Issues Preemptive Defense Shortly Before Impeachment Inquiry Hearing Begins

President Donald Trump speaks at the Economic Club of New York on Nov. 12, 2019, in New York City.Spencer Platt / Getty ImagesPresident Donald Trump speaks at the Economic Club of New York on Nov. 12, 2019, in New York City. (Spencer Platt / Getty Images)

By Joe Setyon
Published November 13, 2019 at 10:05am
Print

President Donald Trump issued a fiery defense in the hours leading up to the first public impeachment hearing in the House.

Two U.S. officials were set to kick things off with testimony before the House Intelligence Committee on Wednesday: William Taylor, a U.S. diplomat for the Ukrainian embassy, and George Kent, the deputy assistant secretary in the State Department’s Bureau of European and Eurasian Affairs.

In a tweet on Tuesday night, Trump quoted Fox Business host Lou Dobbs, who called House Democrats’ impeachment push “a travesty.”

“This ridiculous Impeachment is a travesty, it’s not an inquiry. Just read the transcript,” Trump tweeted, citing Dobbs.

TRENDING: Inspector General Complaint Alleges Illegal Donations May Have Been Made to Whistleblower

The transcript in question refers to a summary of a July 25 phone call between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Do you think President Trump will be impeached?

Democrats have accused Trump of suggesting a quid pro quo, claiming he planned to withhold military aid from Ukraine until that nation’s government investigated former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter.

While he was vice president, Joe Biden pressured Ukraine to fire a prosecutor who had investigated Burisma Holdings, an energy company where Hunter served on the board.

But the U.S. military aid to Ukraine was released in September without Ukraine launching an investigation into the Bidens.

Next, Trump cited comments made by Fox News host Sean Hannity on his show Tuesday night that lambasted House Intelligence Committee Chairman Rep. Adam Schiff and his allies.

“This is a phony showtrial. There is zero due process, none,” Hannity said on his show, according to a transcript posted by Fox. “It is yet another fraudulent hoax, conspiracy theory.”

RELATED: Former Clinton Adviser Has 2020 Advice for Hillary: 'Go Home' and 'Shut Your Mouth'

Trump continued on Wednesday morning, citing conservative radio show host Rush Limbaugh.

“Millions of Americans will see what a partisan sham this whole thing is,” Trump tweeted, citing Limbaugh.

In his next post, the president claimed the deck has been “stacked” against him.

“The Democrats have stacked the deck against President Trump and the Republicans. They have leaked out everything,” Trump tweeted, tagging “Fox & Friends” host Steve Doocy.

Trump proceeded to quote Charles Hurt, the opinion editor for The Washington Times who appeared Wednesday on “Fox & Friends.”

“When you hear Adam Schiff and Democrats use all these squirrely words like ‘quid pro quo,’ bribery, all these things, it’s all because they can’t specify exactly where Donald Trump broke any law or did anything particularly wrong,” Hurt said, according to Mediaite.

For good measure, Trump penned two tweets with a pair of simple messages.

“NEVER TRUMPERS!” the first read.

“READ THE TRANSCRIPT!” the second said.

While House Democrats push impeachment, a memo released by House Republicans on the Intelligence, Oversight and Government Reform and Foreign Affairs committees laid out the other side.

“Stripping away the hyperbole and hysteria, these indisputable pieces of evidence show that there was no ‘Treason, Bribery, or other high Crimes and Misdemeanors,’ as required by the U.S. Constitution,” the memo reads.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
Joe Setyon
Associate story editor
Joe Setyon is an associate story editor for The Western Journal who has spent his entire professional career in editing and reporting. He previously worked in Washington, D.C., as an assistant editor/reporter for Reason magazine.
Joe Setyon is an associate story editor for The Western Journal with several years of copy editing and reporting experience. He graduated with a degree in commuication studies from Grove City College, where he served as managing editor of the student-run newspaper. Joe previously worked as an assistant editor/reporter for Reason magazine, a libertarian publication in Washington, D.C., where he covered politics and wrote about government waste and abuse.
Birthplace
Brooklyn, New York
Topics of Expertise
Sports, Politics







Trump Issues Preemptive Defense Shortly Before Impeachment Inquiry Hearing Begins
Nationals GM Responds to Outrage Over White House Visit: 'The Office of the President Is Something That We Respect'
Buttigieg Surges to Surprising Lead in New Iowa Poll as Bloomberg Is Dead on Arrival
Hillary Clinton on Potential 2020 Run: 'Not in My Plans,' but 'Never Say Never'
Hillary Clinton Dodges 2020 Question with Bizarre Joke About 'Running'
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×