Trump Issues Statement on Biden's 'Disastrous Decision' to End 'Remain in Mexico' Policy

Former President Donald Trump released a statement on Wednesday blasting the Biden administration’s decision to end the former president’s “Remain in Mexico” policy.

“Remain in Mexico, also known as MPP (Migrant Protection Protocols), was not only a historic foreign policy triumph but one of the most successful border security programs anyone has ever put into effect anywhere,” Trump said.

“Along with our Central America Safe Third agreements, asylum reforms, and expedited removal procedures we drove border numbers to record lows and we ENDED the horrendous practice known as Catch-and-Release.

“No American President had ever done more to defend the border and safeguard the whole immigration system,” the former president added.

Trump presented his accomplishments to protect the nation’s southern border in stark contrast to the actions of President Joe Biden.

“The Biden Administration inherited the most secure border in history, and they turned it into the greatest border disaster in history. Our border is now run by cartels, criminals, and coyotes,” Trump said.

“Illegal immigrants, gang members, and lethal drugs are pouring across like never before. Not only are illegal immigrants being caught and released, they are being put up in hotels at taxpayer expense.”

Trump condemned Biden’s immigration actions, saying, “Our country is being destroyed before our very eyes.”

He added, “The Biden Administration’s disastrous decision to formally end the Remain in Mexico policy is proof that their objective is to eliminate the U.S. border entirely and flood the country with so many illegal aliens that every community is overwhelmed.”

Trump’s statement responded to the announcement by the Biden administration on Tuesday that it would end the former president’s “Remain in Mexico” policy.

“I have determined that MPP does not adequately or sustainably enhance border management in such a way as to justify the program’s extensive operational burdens and other shortfalls,” a memo from Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said on Tuesday.

“Over the course of the program, border encounters increased during certain periods and decreased during others,” it added.

“The focus on speed was not always matched with sufficient efforts to ensure that conditions in Mexico enabled migrants to attend their immigration proceedings,” he said.

Several Republican-led states are beginning to take legal action in order to challenge the Biden administration’s reversal of Trump-era immigration policies.

Arizona, Missouri and Texas are all pursuing ongoing litigation regarding the federal government’s border policies in an effort to get stricter guidelines to mitigate the border crisis.

“As attorney general, I have certain tools in my toolbox, and I have said I am going to do everything I can to enforce the rule of law and to protect hard-working American taxpayers,” Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich told Fox News in May.

Issuing a disaster declaration along Texas’ southern border in response to the border crisis. This declaration provides more resources and strategies to combat the ongoing influx of unlawful immigrants. More details: https://t.co/U2uJUESofr — Gov. Greg Abbott (@GovAbbott) June 1, 2021

Texas Republican Gov. Greg Abbott also declared a disaster declaration along Texas’ southern border in response to the border crisis on Tuesday.

