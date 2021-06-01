News
Biden Urges Congress to Throw Open the Door for 11 Million Illegal Aliens to Obtain Citizenship

Kaylee Greenlee June 1, 2021 at 9:59am

President Joe Biden on Tuesday urged Congress to pass a bill that would allow 11 million illegal immigrants living in the U.S. to obtain citizenship.

The U.S. Citizenship Act would create a way for illegal aliens to apply for lawful permanent residency and citizenship, according to a White House proclamation.

“Nearly 11 million people in this country are undocumented — and it is time that the Congress acts by passing the U.S. Citizenship Act of 2021, the immigration reform plan that I introduced on day one of my Presidency,” Biden said.

“My plan would provide a pathway to lawful permanent residency and citizenship for these undocumented immigrants, including Dreamers, individuals with Temporary Protected Status, farm workers, and other essential workers who contribute to our Nation every day.”

Under the proposal, illegal immigrants could apply for temporary legal status and a green card after five years if they pay taxes and pass criminal and national security background checks.

Three years after obtaining a green card, illegal aliens would be able to apply for citizenship if they pass additional background checks and understand English, according to the White House.

Kaylee Greenlee
