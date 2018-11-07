SECTIONS
Trump Issues Warning to House Democrats About Launching Investigations – ‘Two Can Play That Game’

Donald Trump about to speak into a microphone.Evan El-Amin / ShutterstockPresident Donald Trump is pictured in a file photo from December 2016, shortly after his presidential election victory. Trump celebrated another victory with the Senate remaining in Republican hands after Tuesday's midterms, but had a warning for Democrats about to take over the U.S. House of Representatives. (Evan El-Amin / Shutterstock)

By Chris Agee
at 7:52am
While celebrating Republicans’ continued hold on the Senate after Tuesday’s midterm elections, President Donald Trump also tweeted a warning Wednesday morning to the Democrats who will control the U.S. House of Representatives when the new Congress opens next year.

As The Hill reported, several prominent legislators have promised to ramp up investigations into the Trump administration and the president himself.

Trump threatened to turn the tables on Democrats behind such efforts through pressure from the Senate, where the GOP was able to maintain a majority.

TRENDING: Ted Cruz Defeats Beto O’Rourke, Handing Democrats Extremely Public Defeat

“If the Democrats think they are going to waste Taxpayer Money investigating us at the House level, then we will likewise be forced to consider investigating them for all the leaks of Classified Information, and much else, at the Senate level,” Trump wrote. “Two can play that game!”

Earlier this year, Trump called on Attorney General Jeff Sessions to carry out an investigation into the Democratic Party.

In response to an earlier comment by Sessions, Trump tweeted in August that “everyone wants” the Department of Justice to “look into all of the corruption on the ‘other side’ including deleted Emails, Comey lies & leaks, Mueller conflicts, McCabe, Strzok, Page, Ohr……”

As votes were being tallied late into the evening Tuesday, Trump began tweeting about the results.

He started with a post thanking GOP voters for contributing to what he called a “tremendous success.”

RELATED: Big-Name Celebrities Suffer Humiliating Election Night

Trump later shared some of the congratulatory calls he said he had received from around the world regarding the “Big Victory.”

“Now we can all get back to work and get things done!” Trump tweeted.

He went on to announce a news conference Wednesday morning to provide additional thoughts on the election.

“Will be discussing our success in the Midterms!” he wrote.

