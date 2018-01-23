Trump Just Decided CNN’s Jim Acosta Needs a New Nickname

President Donald Trump has come up with a new nickname for Jim Acosta — a CNN reporter with whom he has been known to spar.

In an early-morning tweet posted Tuesday, Trump referred to CNN’s chief White House correspondent as “crazy Jim Acosta.”

The two have been at odds in the past, but this time, Trump was actually thanking Acosta for the “honesty” he displayed in a Monday tweet.

According to Acosta’s Trump-friendly sources, the compromise that ended the three-day-long federal government shutdown was seen as a “win” for Trump, but a failure for Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and his fellow Democrats.

The following morning, Trump quoted Acosta’s words, indicating that “even Crazy Jim Acosta of Fake News CNN agrees” the Democrats “caved” in regard to the shutdown.

“Thank you for your honesty Jim!” the president added.

Even Crazy Jim Acosta of Fake News CNN agrees: “Trump World and WH sources dancing in end zone: Trump wins again…Schumer and Dems caved…gambled and lost.” Thank you for your honesty Jim! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 23, 2018

As Fox News pointed out, the “good feelings” between the reporter and the president are not likely to last, especially considering that last week, Trump told Acosta to get out of the Oval Office after the CNN correspondent asked the president a racially charged immigration question.

Immigration was the main issue motivating Senate Democrats as they forced a shutdown by refusing to support a spending bill. They were upset it did not address the roughly 700,000 illegal immigrants who came to the U.S. as children and were protected under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program.

In return for passage of the compromise deal, which funds the government through Feb. 8, Republicans promised to immediately take up the DACA issue.

The president and people close to him were not the only ones who seemed to think Democrats had caved.

As The Western Journal reported, liberal activists, reporters and others expressed similar sentiments. For example, a Monday headline from The Washington Post promised to tell readers why Democrats “lost their nerve” in the shutdown battle.

The article stated that Democrats lost their will, partly due to the fact that “most voters do not want to see the government shut down over immigration.”

Trump, meanwhile, agreed with this narrative, touting a “big win for Republicans.”

“Big win for Republicans as Democrats cave on Shutdown,” he wrote in another Tuesday morning tweet.

Big win for Republicans as Democrats cave on Shutdown. Now I want a big win for everyone, including Republicans, Democrats and DACA, but especially for our Great Military and Border Security. Should be able to get there. See you at the negotiating table! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 23, 2018

“Now I want a big win for everyone, including Republicans, Democrats and DACA, but especially for our Great Military and Border Security. Should be able to get there. See you at the negotiating table!”

