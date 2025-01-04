Trump Learns Biden's Order Lowers Flags to Half-Staff During His Inauguration: 'Let's See How It Plays Out'

President Joe Biden’s recent order means the American flag would be flown at half-staff during President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration, but Trump said we’ll have to see about that.

On Sunday, Biden ordered flags to be flown half-staff following the death of former President Jimmy Carter, according to the Associated Press.

The proclamation will be in effect for 30 days, ending on Jan. 28.

That means the flag would be flown at half-staff during Trump’s inauguration on Jan. 20.

Trump fired off on Truth Social to criticize Democrats over the conflicting issue.

“The Democrats are all ‘giddy’ about our magnificent American Flag potentially being at ‘half mast’ during my Inauguration,” Trump wrote on Truth Social. “They think it’s so great, and are so happy about it because, in actuality, they don’t love our Country, they only think about themselves.”

“Look at what they’ve done to our once GREAT America over the past four years – It’s a total mess! In any event, because of the death of President Jimmy Carter, the Flag may, for the first time ever during an Inauguration of a future President, be at half mast,” Trump said.

The leftist media would make it seem as though Trump were powerless to do anything about it.

“It’s not a timeline that Trump can do anything about — until after he takes office,” the Associated Press wrote.

But Trump appears to think otherwise, according to his Truth Social post.

“Nobody wants to see this, and no American can be happy about it. Let’s see how it plays out. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”

Many on social media agree with Trump.

He’s exactly right! Shows the state of our country! — Sputnik (@VasBroughtToX) January 3, 2025

“He’s exactly right! Shows the state of our country!” one user wrote.

President Carter would not appreciate it either. God Bless America🙏🏻❤️‍🩹🙏🏻🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🙏🏻❤️‍🩹🙏🏻 — Mother Michal (@MotherMichal) January 3, 2025

“President Carter would not appreciate it either. God Bless America,” another wrote.

Flag should always be raised for an inauguration, methinks. Shows the world we remain strong and resolute during a transition. Then, for instances (like the death of a president) where flag etiquette dictates it should be at half mast, it should resume that position following the… — DJ (@congressdj) January 3, 2025

“Flag should always be raised for an inauguration, methinks. Shows the world we remain strong and resolute during a transition,” another user suggested.

“Then, for instances (like the death of a president) where flag etiquette dictates it should be at half mast, it should resume that position following the inauguration ceremony.”

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.