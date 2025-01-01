President Joe Biden used Jimmy Carter’s death to take a cheap shot at President-elect Donald Trump, saying the 100-year-old ex-president’s death could teach him a lesson about decency.

Trump, in turn, taught Biden a lesson about decency by actually being decent.

Talk about contrasts.

Biden gave prepared remarks on Sunday regarding the passing of Carter, who was president from 1977 to 1981 and will lie in state before his funeral on Jan. 9 in Washington, D.C.’s National Cathedral.

Toward the end, a reporter asked Biden what Trump could take away from Carter’s legacy.

“Decency, decency, decency,” Biden said.

“Can you imagine Jimmy Carter walking by someone who needed something and just keep walking?” Biden added.

“Can you imagine Jimmy Carter referring to someone by the way they look or the way they talk? I can’t.”

The unmitigated gall of the corrupt Biden lecturing Americans on decency off of Carter’s death pic.twitter.com/B0kTiVfaFq — Jorge Bonilla (@BonillaJL) December 30, 2024

Should Trump attend Jimmy Carter’s funeral? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

Can you imagine Joe Biden using Jimmy Carter’s death to take shots at the man he ran against in 2020 and was slated to run against in 2024 before his performance on a June debate stage ended that notion? Yes, you certainly can.

Trump, meanwhile, simply announced that he was going to Carter’s funeral and posted a message about the former president — and left it there.

“I do. I’ll be there. We were invited,” Trump said at a New Year’s Eve party at his Mar-a-Lago residence, according to Reuters.

He declined to say whether he’d spoken with anyone in Carter’s family since his death.

However, Trump did post a statement on Truth Social in which he noted that, while the two had their political differences, Carter was a man with love of country.

“President Jimmy Carter is dead at 100 years of age. While I strongly disagreed with him philosophically and politically, I also realized that he truly loved and respected our Country, and all it stands for,” Trump said.

“He worked hard to make America a better place, and for that I give him my highest respect. He was a truly good man and, of course, will be greatly missed. He was also very consequential, far more than most Presidents, after he left the Oval Office.

“Warmest condolences from Melania and I to his wonderful family!” he added at the end.

So, one president talking about it, another one giving a demonstration of it. Which one would you rather have?

America already decided. That’s why Donald Trump is the president-elect and Joe Biden is going down the Jimmy Carter path to political irrelevancy.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.