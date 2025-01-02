Trump Team Announces Major Event for Inauguration Eve

As America enters a new era, it will do so with a party.

President-elect Donald Trump’s inaugural website has announced that a ”Make America Great Again Victory Rally” will take place on Jan. 19 at the Capital One Area. Tickets can be obtained through the site.

The event on the Sunday before Trump’s Jan. 20 inauguration will begin at 3 p.m., the notice said.

“Join President Trump at Capital One Arena for a victory rally you’ll never forget!” the notice said, without listing who else would be at the event.

Fox News noted that the venue can seat about 20,000 people.

🚨 NEW: Trump will hold a victory rally on Jan. 19, just one day before his inauguration, at Capital One arena in D.C. – CBS pic.twitter.com/8kReVrm7gc — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) January 1, 2025

“We have made our arena available to every administration for inaugural events, dating back decades, irrespective of party,” Monumental Sports & Entertainment, which operates the facility, said in a statement, according to WRC-TV.

“We are happy that President Trump has accepted our offer and we will welcome him and his guests to Capital One Arena on January 19,” the statement said.

Trump issued a fire-breathing statement Thursday in the aftermath of a terror attack in New Orleans and a Tesla Cybertruck explosion in Las Vegas.

“Our Country is a disaster, a laughing stock all over the World! This is what happens when you have OPEN BORDERS, with weak, ineffective, and virtually nonexistent leadership,” Trump posted on Truth Social.

“The DOJ, FBI, and Democrat state and local prosecutors have not done their job. They are incompetent and corrupt, having spent all of their waking hours unlawfully attacking their political opponent, ME, rather than focusing on protecting Americans from the outside and inside violent SCUM that has infiltrated all aspects of our government, and our Nation itself,” he wrote.

“Democrats should be ashamed of themselves for allowing this to happen to our Country. The CIA must get involved, NOW, before it is too late. The USA is breaking down – A violent erosion of Safety, National Security, and Democracy is taking place all across our Nation. Only strength and powerful leadership will stop it,” he wrote.

“See you on January 20th. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!” Trump wrote.

This year, we make America great again. pic.twitter.com/NZ2NeBMQyH — Team Trump (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@TeamTrump) January 1, 2025

In a second post, Trump laid the nation’s woes at the feet of President Joe Biden.

“With the Biden ‘Open Border’s Policy’ I said, many times during Rallies, and elsewhere, that Radical Islamic Terrorism, and other forms of violent crime, will become so bad in America that it will become hard to even imagine or believe. That time has come, only worse than ever imagined,” he wrote.

“Joe Biden is the WORST PRESIDENT IN THE HISTORY OF AMERICA, A COMPLETE AND TOTAL DISASTER. What he and his group of Election Interfering ‘thugs’ have done to our Country will not soon be forgotten! MAGA,” Trump added.

