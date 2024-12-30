Trump Makes Speaker of the House Endorsement Ahead of Crucial Election

Unlike his absentee predecessor, President-elect Donald Trump is more than willing to put his finger on the scale when it comes to the future power hierarchy of Congress.

While President Joe Biden is scampering around forcing through additional Ukraine aid and commuting anything with a pulse as his lone presidential term reaches an ignominious end, Trump is laying the foundation for what he clearly hopes will be a massive and impactful second term.

But for Trump and Republicans to make any sort of massive impact, the GOP is going to need a Speaker of the House, which has been a rather hot topic in conservative-leaning circles these days.

To wit, incumbent Speaker Mike Johnson is facing renewed criticism — and an increasingly hotter seat — after a disastrous fight over a spending bill meant to avert a government shutdown in the week leading up to Christmas.

That bill, whose critics argue is filled with pork and will only add to America’s onerous national debt, has become a flashpoint issue for Johnson (somehow even more so than the transgender bathroom use debate).

Some prominent Republicans, like Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul, have lambasted Johnson’s cost-heavy deal-making as proof-positive that the speaker was a “weak man” not fit for the role.

(Paul has since floated the idea of tech mogul and Department of Government Efficiency co-chair Elon Musk running for Speaker.)

Despite these well-documented frustrations from prominent Republicans — or perhaps due to them — Trump has officially broken his silence on the matter.

And it’s mostly good news for Johnson.

On Monday, Trump took to his Truth social platform to make it 100 percent clear what he thought of Johnson’s job performance and why it was so important.

And in vintage Trump tone, he made sure to throw in plenty of shots at his most fervent critics, including Hollywood celebrities, Reverend Al Sharpton, and “Kamala and Joe.”

“We are the Party of COMMON SENSE, a primary reason that we WON, in a landslide, the magnificent and historic Presidential Election of 2024,” Trump posted. “ALL SEVEN SWING STATES, 312 ELECTORAL COLLEGE VOTES, AND THE POPULAR VOTE BY MILLIONS OF VOTERS (Despite large scale voter fraud taking place in numerous states, including California, where votes are ridiculously still being counted, or under review!), ALL WON WITH EASE, CALM, & PROFESSIONALISM.

“Republicans are being praised for having run a ‘legendary’ campaign! Democrats are being excoriated for their effort, having wasted 2.5 Billion Dollars, much of it unaccounted for, with some being used to illegally buy endorsements ($11,000,000 to Beyoncé, who never even sang a song, $2,000,000 to Oprah for doing next to nothing, and even $500,000 to Reverend AL, a professional con man and instigator, who agreed to ‘interview’ their ‘star spangled’ candidates, Kamala and Joe).

“We ran a flawless campaign, having spent FAR LESS, with lots of money left over. They ran a very expensive ‘sinking ship,’ embracing DOJ & FBI WEAPONIZATION against their political opponent, ME.

“BUT IT DIDN’T WORK, IT WAS A DISASTER!!! LETS NOT BLOW THIS GREAT OPPORTUNITY WHICH WE HAVE BEEN GIVEN.

“The American people need IMMEDIATE relief from all of the destructive policies of the last Administration. Speaker Mike Johnson is a good, hard working, religious man. He will do the right thing, and we will continue to WIN.

“Mike has my Complete & Total Endorsement. MAGA!!!”

Trump’s message comes just a few short weeks before he is inaugurated officially on Jan. 20, 2025.

