Family of Murdered Woman Unleashes on Biden Over Killer's Commutation: 'Absolutely Disgusting'

We have seen it for four years: President Joe Biden’s administration exists for the sole purpose of hurting ordinary Americans.

On Monday, the Biden White House announced commutations for 37 of the 40 criminals who faced the death penalty following federal convictions, including Brandon Council, a career criminal who murdered two bank tellers, 59-year-old Donna Major and 36-year-old Kathryn Skeen, during a 2017 robbery in South Carolina.

Tuesday on Fox News’s “Fox & Friends,” Danny Jenkins, Major’s husband, characterized Biden’s decision as “absolutely disgusting.”

Jenkins appeared via video conferencing, along with Major’s daughters, Heather Turner and Katie Jenkins. With a Christmas tree in the background, Major’s three grieving family members spoke with host Todd Piro.

“I am upset that this is even happening,” Turner said, “that one man can make this decision without even talking to the victims, without any regard for what we’ve been through, what we’re going through.”

“I’m completely hurt, frustrated and angry,” she added.

Danny Jenkins noted that his late wife did not receive the same consideration Biden gave to her killer.

“She was shown no mercy at all,” the grieving husband said. “This man [Council] walked into the bank, never said two words to her, shot her three times in total, went and shot her co-worker, Katie Skeen, as well, who was totally defenseless and unaware that anything was happening.”

“It’s just beyond me that, that, it’s — I can’t even believe that this is actually happening,” he added.

Danny Jenkins then rightly accused Biden of carrying out a “political scheme.”

Donna Major was gunned down along with Kathryn Skeen in 2017 by Brandon Council during a bank robbery. Joe Biden just commuted Council’s sentence for political reasons. Council’s victims never got mercy. And Biden never discussed his pardon with the families of the victims. pic.twitter.com/xfJPBHfPcs — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) December 24, 2024

In fact, the president made no secret of the commutations’ political aspect.

On Tuesday, Democratic Rep. Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts congratulated Biden for taking a principled stand against capital punishment.

As Danny Jenkins noted, however, Biden chose not to commute death sentences for three of the 40 convicted criminals. Those three had all engaged in either terrorism or what the White House statement called “hate-motivated mass murder.”

By “hate-motivated mass murder,” the White House meant murderers who target victims based on skin color or another group characteristic.

In other words, Biden unilaterally decided which murderers deserved mercy and which did not, and he did so by using the only criterion that matters to race-obsessed leftists.

Moreover, every reasonable person must conclude that the cognitively impaired president lacks the capacity to make such decisions.

“Joe Biden certainly has no convictions,” Danny Jenkins said. “He’s a senile old man. He can’t tie his shoes, I wouldn’t think, if you could see him in person.”

Biden, of course, has done this sort of thing in the past.

For instance, he insulted the families of the 13 service members killed during his administration’s botched 2021 Afghanistan withdrawal.

He also showed far more concern for the illegal immigrants who murder American women and girls than he did for the families of those victims.

No one should think of these things as accidents.

In fact, Biden only occupies the presidency because his callousness toward ordinary Americans reflects that of the broader ruling class.

Thus, no one should be surprised that Biden — or more likely, those who have made decisions in Biden’s name for the last four years — would pour salt in grieving family members’ wounds.

