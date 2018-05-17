Trump: Obama FBI Spied on Campaign, ‘Bigger Than Watergate’

One paragraph from a recent New York Times article has sparked indignant reactions from President Donald Trump and a number of his political allies.

According to Fox News, the revelation that “at least one government informant met several times” with two advisers during the 2016 presidential cycle led to speculation that the FBI was conducting espionage within the Trump campaign.

The Times report indicated the informant met with both Carter Page and George Papadopoulos, prompting Trump and others to speculate about the extent of the operation within the Trump campaign.

In a tweet on the topic Thursday morning, the president cited National Review columnist Andrew McCarthy’s assessment of the new details.

Wow, word seems to be coming out that the Obama FBI “SPIED ON THE TRUMP CAMPAIGN WITH AN EMBEDDED INFORMANT.” Andrew McCarthy says, “There’s probably no doubt that they had at least one confidential informant in the campaign.” If so, this is bigger than Watergate! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 17, 2018

“Wow, word seems to be coming out that the Obama FBI ‘SPIED ON THE TRUMP CAMPAIGN WITH AN EMBEDDED INFORMANT,'” Trump wrote. “Andrew McCarthy says, ‘There’s probably no doubt that they had at least one confidential informant in the campaign.'”

He claimed the allegation, if true, would be a conspiracy “bigger than Watergate!”

That tweet came one year after the appointment of Department of Justice special counsel Robert Mueller, who has gone on to secure indictments against some of the figures involved in the investigation. Trump marked the anniversary by attacking those in charge of the probe.

Despite the disgusting, illegal and unwarranted Witch Hunt, we have had the most successful first 17 month Administration in U.S. history – by far! Sorry to the Fake News Media and “Haters,” but that’s the way it is! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 17, 2018

Do you believe the Trump campaign was unfairly targeted by the FBI? Yes No Continue with Facebook -- or -- Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out.

In one tweet, he once again called the investigation a “Witch Hunt,” this time adding “disgusting” and “illegal” to his description.

Trump went on to claim that despite the DOJ probe, he has had “the most successful first 17 month Administration in U.S. history – by far!”

Former New York Mayor Rudolph Giuliani, who was added to the president’s legal team last month, weighed in on the latest news by discusing a scenario in which former FBI Director James Comey should face criminal prosecution.

He appeared on “Fox & Friends” on Thursday to decry the behavior outlined in The Times article.

RELATED: Trump Honors Slain Cop – Family and Partner Join Emotional Speech

“That would be the biggest scandal in the history of this town, at least involving law enforcement,” Giuliani said.

According to The Times report, however, the FBI had been investigating Democrat nominee Hillary Clinton for some time regarding her email server controversy prior to dedicating any resources to Trump’s team. When the assignment came late in the election season, officials were reportedly specifically tasked with investigating four campaign associates: Michael Flynn, Paul Manafort, and the aforementioned Page and Papadopoulos.

Regardless of the extent of the investigation, Giuliani expressed confidence that the FBI did not gather any evidence against the Trump campaign.

“If there’s a spy, they got nothing from it,” he said.

Nevertheless, Giuliani suggested Comey “should be prosecuted” if he ordered the investigation.

Facebook has greatly reduced the distribution of our stories in our readers' newsfeeds and is instead promoting mainstream media sources. When you share to your friends, however, you greatly help distribute our content. Please take a moment and consider sharing this article with your friends and family. Thank you.