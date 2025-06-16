Trump to Offer Iran 'Last-Chance' Proposal: Report

President Donald Trump may be giving Iran what is being labeled a “last chance” offer to end the war Israel unleashed on Friday, according to a new report.

The Jerusalem Post reported that European and U.S. officials said Trump will intervene. Details are sparse.

One official said the deal might be “slightly” better for Iran than the previous U.S. offer sent to Iran earlier this month.

However, the deal would ban Iran from enriching uranium, a step necessary for a nuclear weapon.

“The expectation is that even if such a proposal is made, it will be based on the American principle of zero uranium enrichment,” the Post reported.

Trump said earlier in the day that Iran wants to talk, according to Fox News.

“They’d like to talk, but they should have done that before,” Trump said. “But I’d say Iran is not winning this war. And they should talk and they should talk immediately before it’s too late.”

According to The Wall Street Journal, Iran has been telling Arab nations it wants to talk, as long as the United States does not join in the attack.

Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and Oman have all been seeking an end to the war, Arab officials told the Journal

The Journal noted that keeping the U.S. docile would be a victory because the United States has bombs that could destroy nuclear facilities buried deep in the mountains and underground.

However, the Journal noted that “Israeli leaders have little incentive to halt their assault before doing more to destroy Iran’s nuclear sites and further weaken the theocratic government’s hold on power.”

It reported that Israel, which can now fly virtually unopposed over Iran, has developed a two-week plan of attack

Israel’s Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich said Monday that Trump is not urging Israel to rein in its attacks.

“Trump isn’t telling us to stop,” Smotrich said.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has viewed a call for talks with public disdain, the Post reported

“It doesn’t surprise me. They want to continue these phony talks – to lie, deceive, and drag the U.S. along. We have very solid intelligence on this,” he said.

