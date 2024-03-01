Amid the jockeying for position taking place in the early stages of the competition to succeed Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell as the leader of the GOP Senate conference, media accounts say one potential candidate has the backing of former President Donald Trump.

Republican Sen. Steve Daines of Montana has been urged by Trump to join the race to succeed McConnell, according to Axios, which cited two sources it did not name as the basis for its report.

As noted by The Hill, Sens. John Thune of South Dakota, John Cornyn of Texas and John Barrasso of Wyoming are the current front-runners for the position, but more names are expected to join in. Selection of a new leader will come after the November elections.

That could make Daines — chair of the National Republican Senatorial Committee — into a contender, depending upon what happens in the contests for Senate seats. Daines was also an early supporter of Trump’s bid for the White House.

Axios reported that Trump, who has been at odds with McConnell since the 2020 election, had been encouraging Daines to challenge McConnell, who announced this week he is stepping down as leader.

Daines is trying to stay out of anything that divides the party in the run-up to the fall elections.

In an interview Thursday, he said he thanked Trump for the former president’s support, but did not reveal whether he will or will not seek the post, according to Politico.

“I told [Trump] the most important thing I can do this moment is to make sure we have a Senate majority in November,” Daines said.

Former President Donald Trump has quietly been encouraging Senator Steve Daines to launch a campaign to succeed Senator Mitch McConnell as the Senate’s Republican leader. pic.twitter.com/etUM8pR5cb — 𝗮𝘅𝗶𝗮 (@axianow) March 1, 2024

The Trump factor could be an issue in picking a Senate leader, particularly if Trump defeats President Joe Biden.

“It’s important that whoever is the Republican leader has a relationship with the Republican president,” GOP Sen. Rick Scott of Florida said.

“It’s important. President Trump’s going to be our Republican nominee. We know this,” GOP Sen. Markwayne Mullin of Oklahoma said, according to The Hill.

Mullin noted that all three of the leading contenders have supported Trump.

Others said the Senate will do as the Senate does, and not as Trump wants.

“As far as I know, he doesn’t have a vote,” Republican Sen. Kevin Cramer of North Dakota said. “So, not much of [a role] … And he shouldn’t.”

Republican Sen. Cynthia Lummis of Wyoming, a Barrasso supporter, said, “I just don’t think [Trump’s] opinion makes any difference. And that’s not to discount how formidable he is about his views. It’s just to say ‘Hey, man, here’s who we think is best reflective of the Senate,’” Politico reported.

“Daines is great. But I don’t know if that will matter to Daines or anyone else,” she said.

