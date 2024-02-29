'Three Johns' Could Replace Mitch McConnell's Senate Leadership Spot as Race Begins to Heat Up

There is a lot of agreement that a guy named John is the frontrunner to replace Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell.

But after that, not so much.

A report in The Hill sums up the race to lead the Republican conference as a contest of “three Johns” — Sens. John Thune of South Dakota, John Cornyn of Texas and John Barrasso of Wyoming.

“I am asking my Republican colleagues to give me the opportunity to succeed Leader McConnell,” Cornyn said in a statement.

“Throughout my time I’ve built a track record of listening to colleagues and seeking consensus, while leading the fight to stop bad policies that are harmful to our nation and the conservative cause,” he said.

Thune, the No. 2 Republican, was a bit more circumspect, saying McConnell “leaves really big shoes to fill. We’ll give you more insight into what we’re thinking here in the near future.”

Republican Sen. Markwayne Mullin of Oklahoma is already pushing for Thune.

“I think it’s pretty clear he’s going to run,” Mullin said “[He brings] experience. He brings in stability. He’s bringing proven leadership.”

Mullin said Thune’s conduct when McConnell was out sick shows he can focus on what’s best for the conference, not on himself.

“You didn’t see Thune trying to take advantage of that,” he said. “You saw Thune being very cautious, being a good leader. He was very methodical on moving forward and helped navigate some really difficult situations at the time.”

Barrasso said his priorities today are the fall elections in hopes that the GOP can regain a Senate majority and perhaps the White House.

“I’m going to talk to members of the conference, hear what they have to say, listen to them in terms of what direction that they want to take with the conference,” Barrasso said.

McConnell has been the GOP leader in the Senate since 2007, which means there is not much in the way of recent precedent to follow.

“This is going to be a roller coaster ride,” Republican Sen. Tommy Tuberville, of Alabama, said.

Tuberville told Politico he expects at least eight candidates for the post.

“There’s a lot of people who want it, clearly. And the race has been underway for months. So now it’s gonna get really intense, I suspect,” Republican Sen. Josh Hawley, of Missouri, said.

The Washington Post listed Sens. Shelley Moore Capito, of West Virginia, Steve Daines, of Montana, and Rick Scott, of Florida, as possible candidates. Scott challenged McConnell in 2022 and lost.

The Post said Republican Sen. Joni Ernst of Iowa has indicated she is not going to seek the conference leadership.

