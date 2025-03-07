Trump Says MSNBC Hosts Should Be 'Forced to Resign' After 'Disgraceful' On-Air Comments

MSNBC hosts who trashed a young cancer survivor should lose their jobs, President Donald Trump said Thursday.

During Tuesday’s address to a joint session of Congress, Trump highlighted DJ Daniel, 13, who has terminal cancer in his brain and spine.

Trump made Daniel an honorary Secret Service agent and later invited him to the White House, all of which made the interaction fodder for criticism from MSNBC hosts. Trump fired back on Thursday from the Oval Office.

“Worse than CNN is ‘MS-DNC,’ which is the worst. And the good news is very few people watch them anymore,” Trump said in a video posted to X,

“They have lost such credibility, and, frankly, what Nicolle Wallace said — I’ve never been a fan of hers, and she’s not very talented — but I’ll tell you, what she said the other day about that young man is disgraceful. She should be forced to resign,” he said.

“And Rachel Maddow should be forced to resign. Nobody watches her anyway. I don’t know if — it’s not possible they pay her as much money as I hear — but certainly she’s lost all credibility. Both of them,” he said.

“But what they said the other day, they should be forced to resign, about that young person, who is suffering greatly,” Trump said.

After Trump highlighted DJ Daniel, Wallace decided to bring the Capitol incursion into the conversation.

“I let myself feel joy about DJ, and I hope he’s alive for another, you know, 95 years, and I hope he lives the life he wants to live. He wants to be a cop. He knows what he wants to do, and maybe when you have childhood cancer, that crystallizes for you,” she said.

“I hope he has a long life as a law enforcement officer, but I hope he never has to defend the United States Capitol against Donald Trump’s supporters, and if he does, I hope he isn’t one of the six who loses his life to suicide, and I hope he isn’t one who has to testify against the people who carried out acts of seditious conspiracy and then lived to see Donald Trump pardon those people,” she concluded.

Maddow said Trump praising Daniel was a terrible thing to behold.

“For the record — and this is disgusting — the president made a spectacle out of praising a young man who’s thus far survived pediatric cancer — as if the president had something to do with that,” she said.

New York Post columnist Miranda Devine said Maddow and Wallace were in good company with congressional Democrats who turned to stone at the heart-warming scene of Daniel being honored by Trump and hugging Secret Service director Sean Curran, as Devine put it “their desiccated hearts a perfect reflection of Democrats’ barren ideas for revival.”

Devine said the moment with Daniel “would melt the coldest heart. Except for the heartless Democrats scowling in the House, sitting on their hands, determined to act like sullen adolescents. Except for the Trump-deranged MSNBC hosts Nicolle Wallace and Rachel Maddow, whose putrid comments about the touching moment took their network to lows nobody thought possible.”

Devine said the left showed in its treatment of Daniel how hypocritical it has become.

“Their callousness was remarkable and telling. They didn’t see DJ as a suffering child thrilled to achieve a dream, but as a partisan prop to bash Trump. Their first instinct is politics. They couldn’t pause for even a moment to get in touch with their humanity,” she wrote.

“Yet they will gush all day long about their compassion for the hypothetical downtrodden they supposedly defend against cruel Trump.”

