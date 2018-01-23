The Western Journal

Trump Sends Email to Supporters Right After Senate Votes to End Shutdown

By Joe Setyon
January 23, 2018 at 6:53am

Not long after Senate lawmakers reached a deal Monday to end the federal government shutdown, an email sent to supporters from President Donald Trump’s re-election campaign indicated Democrats had “caved” in the face of intense pressure.

“You are the reason our government is back open,” the email told the supporters. The subject line of the message, meanwhile, claimed that “Democrats CAVED.”

“Ever since the Schumer Shutdown, we received 48 petitions per second from Americans like you, demanding Democrats stop holding our military hostage to give amnesty to illegal immigrants,” the email continued.

The message was referring to Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer’s efforts to force Congress to immediately address the issue of what to do about recipients of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program.

According to the Trump campaign, red-state Democrats saw how angry voters were with their “disgusting tactics,” and realized they “couldn’t go on any longer.”

“This is how we win — by rallying together and fighting,” the email said.

But the message noted that during the shutdown, House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi “raised hundreds of thousands of dollars from her radical base that wants unchecked illegal immigration.”

“We can’t let them get away with it,” the email added, suggesting that in the November midterm elections, Democrats will pay the price for their “obstruction.”

“We will never forget the names of EVERY single liberal obstructionist responsible for this disgusting shut down, and we will work to FIRE them come November.”

The three-day shutdown ended Monday after Republicans and Democrats in the Senate reached a compromise on a bill that funds the government through Feb. 8. The measure passed in both houses of Congress, and was signed into law by the president.

In return, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell promised that Republicans in the upper chamber intend “to take up legislation … that would address DACA, border security and related issues, as well as disaster relief,” according to ABC News.

The shutdown originally had started because Democrats refused to support a spending bill on the basis that it did not address the roughly 700,000 illegal immigrants who came to the U.S. as children.

Trump, however, has made his stance on any future immigration deal very clear.

“I am pleased that Democrats in Congress have come to their senses and are now willing to fund our great military, border patrol, first responders, and insurance for vulnerable children,” the president said in a statement following news that a compromise had been reached.

He indicated that the only immigration deal he would approve is one that benefits Americans.

“As I have always said, once the Government is funded, my Administration will work toward solving the problem of very unfair illegal immigration,” he added. “We will make a long-term deal on immigration if, and only if, it is good for our country.”

Later, Trump took to Twitter to tout a “big win for Republicans.”

“Big win for Republicans as Democrats cave on Shutdown,” he wrote.

“Now I want a big win for everyone, including Republicans, Democrats and DACA, but especially for our Great Military and Border Security. Should be able to get there. See you at the negotiating table!”

