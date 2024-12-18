Share
US president-elect Donald Trump after a meeting at The Elysee Presidential Palace in Paris on December 7, 2024.
US president-elect Donald Trump after a meeting at The Elysee Presidential Palace in Paris on December 7, 2024. (Magali Cohen - Hans Lucas - AFP / Getty Images)

Trump Sends Warning 'To All Senate Republicans' Regarding Biden's Nominations

 By Jack Davis  December 18, 2024 at 11:52am
President-elect Donald Trump laid down the law to GOP senators, telling them not to play nice with the lame-duck Biden administration.

“To all Senate Republicans: NO DEAL WITH DEMOCRATS TO FAST TRACK NOMINATIONS AT THE END OF THIS CONGRESS,” Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social.

“I won the biggest mandate in 129 years. I will make my appointments of Very Qualified People in January when I am sworn in,” the wrote.

According to The Hill, the Senate, which must confirm nominations at multiple levels, often makes end-of-session deals to approve nominations that have languished.

For example, in November, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Republicans made a deal to approve nine federal district court judges.

The deal set aside four nominees who were unlikely to be confirmed anyhow.

To date, the Senate has confirmed 233 of Biden’s judicial nominees, which was the same number confirmed when Trump served his first term in office.

Should Senate Republicans work against Biden’s nominations?

Democrats are trying to blunt Trump’s agenda before he takes office.

An effort by Senate Democrats to pass a law that might be used to block Trump’s civil service reforms was blocked Tuesday, according to The Hill.

In his first term, Trump sought to implement reforms, but his term ended before they could be implemented. President Joe Biden wiped Trump’s efforts away in 2021, but Trump has said he will revisit the reforms.

That led to Democratic Sen. Tim Kaine of Virginia calling for unanimous consent to send a bill through the Senate that would block Trump from changing the federal bureaucracy.

Republican Sen. Eric Schmitt of Missouri refused to go along.

“What we’ve seen in the last 100 years is the growth of an administrative state that isn’t accountable to anybody,” he said.

“There is no secret that President Trump ran on greater government efficiency and reducing the size of government. This is another effort to Trump-proof before Jan. 20,” Schmitt argued.

