Sore Losers: Senate Democrats Move to Change Presidential Election Rules Via Constitutional Amendment

Having failed to defeat President-elect Donald Trump in the 2024 election, Senate Democrats now want to change the rules.

Ironically, however, those same Senate Democrats do not seem to understand that the arguments they make for destroying a core principle of our federal republic would also justify eliminating the Senate itself.

Monday on the social media platform X, the Senate Judiciary Committee, chaired by Democratic Sen. Dick Durbin of Illinois, announced a “bill to abolish the Electoral College, restoring democracy by allowing the direct election of presidents through popular vote alone.”

BREAKING: A group of Senate Democrats introduce bill to abolish the Electoral College, restoring democracy by allowing the direct election of presidents through popular vote alone. — Senate Judiciary Committee (@JudiciaryDems) December 16, 2024

Durbin, who has also proposed arming illegal immigrants, joined two of his colleagues, Democratic Sen. Brian Schatz of Hawaii and Democratic Sen. Peter Welch of Vermont, in introducing a proposed constitutional amendment that, if adopted, would abolish the Electoral College, per The Hill.

“In 2000, before the general election, I introduced a bipartisan resolution to amend the Constitution and abolish the Electoral College. I still believe today that it’s time to retire this 18th century invention,” Durbin said.

Fortunately, the authors of the Constitution understood the tyrannical threat posed by people like Durbin.

Hence, eliminating something as fundamental to our federal republic as the Electoral College, which appears in Article II, Section 1 of the Constitution, requires an amendment.

Should the Electoral College remain in place? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 100% (81 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

Under Article V, two thirds of both houses of Congress, plus three fourths of the states, must approve said amendment.

In other words, Senate Democrats have no chance of abolishing the Electoral College, that perennial object of their unhinged fixation.

Still, their behavior requires explanation. And voters need to understand why they must never allow Democrats to succeed in their sinister quest.

First, the reason for Monday’s announcement seems obvious. Senate Democrats hope to change the narrative surrounding Trump’s victory.

According to the Associated Press, with all states finally having counted at least 99 percent of votes from the 2024 election, Trump will win the national popular vote by more than two million votes. Thus, Senate Democrats’ constitutional amendment would not have changed the outcome.

Still, Trump has generated significant momentum and stands poised to reenter the White House as popular as ever. Senate Democrats, therefore, needed to rally their own voters around their shopworn lie of defending “democracy.”

Moreover, recent history has proven that Democrats prosper amid the electoral chaos they create. And eliminating the Electoral College would sow unfathomable chaos.

Imagine how presidential elections would unfold if determined by the national popular vote. Imagine waiting on California, for instance, to finish counting its votes more than a month after Election Day.

As it stands, California awards 54 electoral votes — no more, no less. So we know in advance exactly the degree to which Californians will influence the election’s outcome.

But what if California Democrats had an incentive to find as many votes as possible? Would any Republican trust the outcome of elections conducted in that manner?

Second — one marvels at the irony — Senate Democrats’ argument for abolishing the Electoral College also applies to the Senate.

“I’m excited to partner with my friends and colleagues Senator Schatz and Chair Durbin on this important constitutional amendment, which will help empower every voter in every state,” Welch said, per The Hill.

But the Senate itself does not reflect the will of “every voter in every state” — far from it.

In fact, the Electoral College, which awards electoral votes based on a state’s population, comes exponentially closer to reflecting the will of “every voter in every state” than the Senate ever has or ever will.

Indeed, two senators per state, regardless of population, hardly sounds like “democracy.”

And that is the point: America’s constitutional republic incorporates democratic principles, but it is not a democracy, and it must never become one, lest we endure the unbridled tyranny of electoral majorities.

Instead, America’s constitutional system provides for a meaningful division of power between the national and state governments. The Electoral College, by empowering the people of all the states to conduct their own elections and award their electoral votes as they see fit in a manner consistent with the Constitution, helps prevent the tyrannical consolidation of states into a single, omnipotent national government.

Thus, Democrats must never succeed in their efforts to eliminate the Electoral College. Should they do so, they would create a strong argument for abolishing the Senate itself. At that point, the federal constitutional structure will have collapsed, and the Union, in all likelihood, would dissolve.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.