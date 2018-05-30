Trump Slams Disney CEO for Double Standard in ABC’s ‘Roseanne’ Cancellation

In the day that followed the unceremonious cancellation of ABC’s “Roseanne” in response to an offensive tweet by the show’s star, a number of pundits called on President Donald Trump to publicly denounce the rhetoric.

Roseanne Barr, a Trump supporter like her character on the popular series reboot, received the president’s praise on multiple occasions in light of the show’s high ratings.

Though Trump did not respond to Barr’s comments directly in either a rally Tuesday night or in any of his tweets throughout the day, he did reference the controversy on Wednesday morning in a tweet criticizing the network.

Continuing his running narrative of unfair treatment by media outlets, he attempted to portray Disney CEO Bob Iger’s apology as hypocritical.

Trump claimed that Iger apologized directly to Obama administration adviser Valerie Jarrett, who was the target of Barr’s incendiary tweet. The president went on to suggest that he should have received a personal apology for unspecified statements made about him by network personalities.

TRENDING: The Top 5 Patriotic Cities in the US – Did Yours Make the Cut?

Bob Iger of ABC called Valerie Jarrett to let her know that “ABC does not tolerate comments like those” made by Roseanne Barr. Gee, he never called President Donald J. Trump to apologize for the HORRIBLE statements made and said about me on ABC. Maybe I just didn’t get the call? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 30, 2018

“Bob Iger of ABC called Valerie Jarrett to let her know that ‘ABC does not tolerate comments like those’ made by Roseanne Barr,” Trump wrote. “Gee, he never called President Donald J. Trump to apologize for the HORRIBLE statements made and said about me on ABC. Maybe I just didn’t get the call?”

Does Donald Trump deserve an apology from Disney's CEO? Yes No Continue with Facebook -- or -- Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out.

The backlash over Barr’s tweet suggesting Jarrett is the child of the “muslim brotherhood & planet of the apes” was rooted in its perceived racism. It was unclear from Trump’s tweet which comparable comments he believes have been made about him on ABC.

While some of his supporters expressed support for Trump’s latest claim of a media double standard, many other responses to his tweet urged him to rise above such public spats. Several critics opined that the president is not in an ethical position to dictate which comments deserve an apology.

Also did you ever call to apologize to Ted Cruz for insulting him and his wife, Barack Obama for saying he wasn't born in this country when he was, to Ms. Universe you said had a sex tape but didn't, to Mika Brzezinski for saying she had a bad face lift… — Evan Dashevsky (@haldash) May 30, 2018

… to Carly Fiorina for insulting her looks, to Rosie O'Donnell for calling her a pig, to all the members of your own cabinet you've given little nicknames to, to John McCain for a bunch of stuff, to Meryl Streep, Mark Cuban, the mayor of London, Chuck Todd, Chelsea Manning? — Evan Dashevsky (@haldash) May 30, 2018

Trump’s schedule was reportedly too hectic on Tuesday to allow for a response to the growing controversy.

When asked for a White House reaction, press secretary Sarah Sanders told reporters that Trump was focused on more important issues.

“Look, as you know, the president has been extremely focused, as I just walked through the things going on with the upcoming summit,” she said. “And the president is focused on North Korea. He’s focused on trade deals. And he’s focused on rebuilding our military, the economy. And that’s what he’s spending his time on; not responding to other things.”

Facebook has greatly reduced the distribution of our stories in our readers' newsfeeds and is instead promoting mainstream media sources. When you share to your friends, however, you greatly help distribute our content. Please take a moment and consider sharing this article with your friends and family. Thank you.