Trump Slams Disney CEO for Double Standard in ABC’s ‘Roseanne’ Cancellation

By Chris Agee
May 30, 2018 at 10:17am

In the day that followed the unceremonious cancellation of ABC’s “Roseanne” in response to an offensive tweet by the show’s star, a number of pundits called on President Donald Trump to publicly denounce the rhetoric.

Roseanne Barr, a Trump supporter like her character on the popular series reboot, received the president’s praise on multiple occasions in light of the show’s high ratings.

Though Trump did not respond to Barr’s comments directly in either a rally Tuesday night or in any of his tweets throughout the day, he did reference the controversy on Wednesday morning in a tweet criticizing the network.

Continuing his running narrative of unfair treatment by media outlets, he attempted to portray Disney CEO Bob Iger’s apology as hypocritical.

Trump claimed that Iger apologized directly to Obama administration adviser Valerie Jarrett, who was the target of Barr’s incendiary tweet. The president went on to suggest that he should have received a personal apology for unspecified statements made about him by network personalities.

“Bob Iger of ABC called Valerie Jarrett to let her know that ‘ABC does not tolerate comments like those’ made by Roseanne Barr,” Trump wrote. “Gee, he never called President Donald J. Trump to apologize for the HORRIBLE statements made and said about me on ABC. Maybe I just didn’t get the call?”

The backlash over Barr’s tweet suggesting Jarrett is the child of the “muslim brotherhood & planet of the apes” was rooted in its perceived racism. It was unclear from Trump’s tweet which comparable comments he believes have been made about him on ABC.

While some of his supporters expressed support for Trump’s latest claim of a media double standard, many other responses to his tweet urged him to rise above such public spats. Several critics opined that the president is not in an ethical position to dictate which comments deserve an apology.

Trump’s schedule was reportedly too hectic on Tuesday to allow for a response to the growing controversy.

When asked for a White House reaction, press secretary Sarah Sanders told reporters that Trump was focused on more important issues.

“Look, as you know, the president has been extremely focused, as I just walked through the things going on with the upcoming summit,” she said. “And the president is focused on North Korea. He’s focused on trade deals. And he’s focused on rebuilding our military, the economy. And that’s what he’s spending his time on; not responding to other things.”

