Trump Spiritual Adviser Paula White Joining the Administration

President Donald Trump bows his head as Pastor Paula White, right, delivers a prayer before dinner for guests celebrating evangelical leadership at the White House on Aug. 27, 2018, in Washington, D.C.Win McNamee / Getty ImagesPresident Donald Trump bows his head as Pastor Paula White, right, delivers a prayer before dinner for guests celebrating evangelical leadership at the White House on Aug. 27, 2018, in Washington, D.C. (Win McNamee / Getty Images)

By Randy DeSoto
Published November 2, 2019 at 7:29am
President Donald Trump’s top spiritual adviser, Paula White, will be joining his administration as head of the White House’s Faith and Opportunity Initiative.

The office oversees outreach to faith communities, Religion News Service reported on Friday.

White has known the president since the early 2000s and once led a Bible study for Trump, his family and staff at the Trump Organization, White told CBN News in an October interview.

The religious leader also served on the then-candidate’s evangelical advisory board during his 2016 campaign.

White was one of the pastors to pray during the 45th president’s inauguration in January 2017 and has coordinated several visits by evangelical leaders to the White House since, most recently on Tuesday.

Among those in attendance were James and Shirley Dobson, Robert Jeffress and Tony Perkins, according to CBN News.

Last November, White arranged a summit at the White House for some of the nation’s top Christian artists, such as the Newsboys’ Michael Tait, Bethel Music’s Jenn Johnson and Jonathan Helser, Kari Jobe, Cody Carnes, Colton Dixon and Danny Gokey.

Do you think White will do well in her new role?

White told CBN News that Trump first contacted her by telephone in 2001 after seeing her on Christian television.

He told her she had the “it” factor, she recalled.

“Sir, we call that the ‘anointing,'” White responded.

“And he began to almost verbatim repeat to me three of my sermons on value of vision.”

“And so he begins telling me his life,” she continued. “About being confirmed Presbyterian. Raised in Norman Vincent Peale’s church. He went into deep sermons. His faith walk. His mother who was a very Godly woman — a woman of prayer.”

The pastor said that she prays for Trump every day.

“This is a man and a president who loves prayer and loves God and I think people are shocked and amazed by that,” White said.

Randy DeSoto
Senior Staff Writer
Randy DeSoto has written more than 1,000 articles for The Western Journal since he joined the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto is the senior staff writer for The Western Journal. He wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith







