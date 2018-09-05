Trump Suggests Changing Libel Laws in Response to ‘Fabricated’ Woodward Book

President Donald Trump signaled his desire to loosen libel laws in a tweet posted Wednesday morning.

The message came in the wake of a series of excerpts from veteran journalist Bob Woodward’s latest book, which paints an unflattering portrait of the early Trump administration, The Hill reported.

“Isn’t it a shame that someone can write an article or book, totally make up stories and form a picture of a person that is literally the exact opposite of the fact, and get away with it without retribution or cost,” he tweeted.

Isn’t it a shame that someone can write an article or book, totally make up stories and form a picture of a person that is literally the exact opposite of the fact, and get away with it without retribution or cost. Don’t know why Washington politicians don’t change libel laws? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 5, 2018

Without mentioning “Fear: Trump in the White House” directly, Trump ended his tweet by asking “Don’t know why Washington politicians don’t change libel laws?”

TRENDING: Red Hen Ruined Town Image, Leadership Now Forced To Spend Emergency Fund

The president’s attorney also mentioned libel in a tweet about the book.

Rudy Giuliani wrote that he took issue with one passage, in particular, calling it “entirely false.”

Joining Generals Matthis and Kelly and John Dowd and Jay Sekulow. His incident about me entirely false. 20 to 30 witnesses saw it and can say he or his source are liars. Most important for libel purposes, he never called me. Didn’t want to know truth. — Rudy Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) September 5, 2018

Giuliani was apparently referencing an excerpt that claims Trump called him a “baby” after seeing his performance on a news program amid campaign-season fallout over the “Access Hollywood” tape.

Will you read Bob Woodward's new book? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out.

“I’ve never seen a worse defense in my life,” Trump said, according to Woodward’s account. “They took your diaper off right there. You’re like a little baby that needed to be changed. When are you going to be a man?”

Giuliani tweeted that he would add his name to the list of administration insiders who dispute the accuracy of quotes attributed to them.

“Joining Generals Matthis and Kelly and John Dowd and Jay Sekulow,” he wrote. “His incident about me entirely false. 20 to 30 witnesses saw it and can say he or his source are liars.”

The former New York City mayor said Woodward did not contact him prior to the book’s completion.

“Most important for libel purposes, he never called me,” Giuliani wrote. “Didn’t want to know truth.”

RELATED: Kavanaugh: ‘No One Is Above the Law,’ US v. Nixon Was Great Moment for Judicial History

Though some of those people named in the book now deny the quotes, Woodward — whose reporting exposed the Watergate-era corruption that brought down the Nixon administration — is receiving bipartisan endorsements for his journalist credibility ahead of the book’s publication next week.

I've been on the receiving end of a Bob Woodward book. There were quotes in it I didn't like. But never once – never – did I think Woodward made it up. Anonymous sources have looser lips and may take liberties. But Woodward always plays is straight. Someone told it to him. — Ari Fleischer (@AriFleischer) September 4, 2018

“I’ve been on the receiving end of a Bob Woodward book,” wrote Ari Fleisher, a press secretary for the second Bush administration. “There were quotes in it I didn’t like. But never once – never – did I think Woodward made it up. Anonymous sources have looser lips and may take liberties. But Woodward always plays it straight. Someone told it to him.”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.