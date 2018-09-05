SECTIONS
Politics
Print

Trump Suggests Changing Libel Laws in Response to ‘Fabricated’ Woodward Book

President Donald Trump points and shouts at what he calls the "dishonest" media during a speech to mark 100 days in office at the Farm Show Complex and Expo Center.Evan El-Amin / ShutterstockPresident Donald Trump points and shouts at what he calls the "dishonest" media during a speech to mark 100 days in office at the Farm Show Complex and Expo Center. (Evan El-Amin / Shutterstock)

By Chris Agee
at 1:05pm
Print

President Donald Trump signaled his desire to loosen libel laws in a tweet posted Wednesday morning.

The message came in the wake of a series of excerpts from veteran journalist Bob Woodward’s latest book, which paints an unflattering portrait of the early Trump administration, The Hill reported.

“Isn’t it a shame that someone can write an article or book, totally make up stories and form a picture of a person that is literally the exact opposite of the fact, and get away with it without retribution or cost,” he tweeted.

Without mentioning “Fear: Trump in the White House” directly, Trump ended his tweet by asking “Don’t know why Washington politicians don’t change libel laws?”

TRENDING: Red Hen Ruined Town Image, Leadership Now Forced To Spend Emergency Fund

The president’s attorney also mentioned libel in a tweet about the book.

Rudy Giuliani wrote that he took issue with one passage, in particular, calling it “entirely false.”

Giuliani was apparently referencing an excerpt that claims Trump called him a “baby” after seeing his performance on a news program amid campaign-season fallout over the “Access Hollywood” tape.

Will you read Bob Woodward's new book?


Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

“I’ve never seen a worse defense in my life,” Trump said, according to Woodward’s account. “They took your diaper off right there. You’re like a little baby that needed to be changed. When are you going to be a man?”

Giuliani tweeted that he would add his name to the list of administration insiders who dispute the accuracy of quotes attributed to them.

“Joining Generals Matthis and Kelly and John Dowd and Jay Sekulow,” he wrote. “His incident about me entirely false. 20 to 30 witnesses saw it and can say he or his source are liars.”

The former New York City mayor said Woodward did not contact him prior to the book’s completion.

“Most important for libel purposes, he never called me,” Giuliani wrote. “Didn’t want to know truth.”

RELATED: Kavanaugh: ‘No One Is Above the Law,’ US v. Nixon Was Great Moment for Judicial History

Though some of those people named in the book now deny the quotes, Woodward — whose reporting exposed the Watergate-era corruption that brought down the Nixon administration — is receiving bipartisan endorsements for his journalist credibility ahead of the book’s publication next week.

“I’ve been on the receiving end of a Bob Woodward book,” wrote Ari Fleisher, a press secretary for the second Bush administration. “There were quotes in it I didn’t like. But never once – never – did I think Woodward made it up. Anonymous sources have looser lips and may take liberties. But Woodward always plays it straight. Someone told it to him.”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Print

Popular Right Now

Jennifer Bushnell

Fox News host Heather Childers in hospital bedHeather Childers / Twitter screen shot

Fox News Host Returns to Air After ‘Shocking Health Crisis,’ Warns Fans To ‘Please Take My Advice’

Terry Ray

Jeff SessionsKevin Dietsch - Pool / Getty Images

Terry Ray: Is This the Last Straw for Jeff Sessions?

Randy DeSoto

Oval Office PrayerAlex Wong / Getty Images

Watch: Man Who Prophesied Trump’s Presidential Victory Raises Midterm Warning Flag

Randy DeSoto

Harris and RiceFox News / Twitter screen shot

Rice Counters Harris’ Narrative that Kavanaugh Cannot Be Trusted To Treat All Americans Equally

Randy DeSoto

Nancy Pelosi speaks to constituents after a health care rally in San Francisco.Kim Wilson / Shutterstock

Nancy Pelosi Snaps When Reporter Asks About Her Slumping Support from Democrats

Jack Davis

President Donald Trump is pictured speaking Aug. 13 after signing the defense appropriations bill for 2019.Screen shot from White House video

While Media Bashes Trump over McCain Funeral, President Lends Air Force Two To Bring Body to DC

Randy DeSoto

Arizona Sens. John McCain, left, and John Kyl.NBC News screen shot; Gage Skidmore / Wikimedia Commons

Breaking: Arizona Governor Announces Replacement for John McCain

Greg Morse

Woman Staring Out WindowShutterstock.com

Porn May Not Be Your Problem

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.