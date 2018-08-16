SECTIONS
Politics
Print

Trump Supporter Says Popular Band’s Singer Beat Him Up at Concert Over Politics

By Joe Saunders
at 6:35am
Print

The band might be called Social Distortion, but the message a Donald Trump supporter got at a concert in California was loud and clear:

Your kind aren’t welcome here.

Tim Hildebrand, a 30-year-old Trump supporter in Sacramento, California, told reporters he had that idea pounded into him at a concert in July by the punk band’s lead singer, Mike Ness. Ness didn’t appreciate Hildebrand’s raised middle-finger protest of Ness’s mid-concert comments about the 45th president.

“I pretty much said, ‘I paid for your music, not your politics,’” Hildebrand, a farmer from the Sacramento County town of Galt, told KOVR during an interview this week.

“I was more worried and concerned about someone in the crowd starting something, versus it even crossing my mind that someone in the band would start something.”

TRENDING: Al Gore Forced to Walk Back Trump Comments After Seeing State of Environment

A video of the concert on YouTube shows something definitely happened.

(Warning: Some implied violence, rough language that’s mostly bleeped out, and grating music that’s hard on the ears.)

Hildebrand said the attack left him with two black eyes and a concussion.

Are you surprised a Trump supporter got attacked at a punk concert?

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Hildebrand told the station he got no help from the crowd — in fact, just the opposite.

“I wasn’t able to defend myself because some people in the crowd were holding me back,” he said.

And security staff at the Ace of Spaces concert venue apparently blamed him for the incident. Hildebrand said he was put in a chokehold and escorted outside to where some police officers were stationed. When Hildebrand complained to the officers about the attack, he said, he got little sympathy.

“They didn’t seem like they wanted to do anything at all,” he told KOVR. “They kind of chuckled at it because, ‘yeah, you’re at a punk concert’… I don’t think they understood that it was the singer that attacked me.”

Eventually, he said, one officer agreed to file a report.

RELATED: Michelle Malkin: The Left’s Selective, Changing Rules on Cultural Appropriation

A Sacramento police spokeswoman told The New York Times that the department is aware of the incident and investigating.

One fan of the band who spoke to KOVR told the station he agreed the attack was unprofessional, but didn’t sound surprised that it had taken place, given the context.

“It was a little bit excessive,” said Social Distortion fan James Mauldin, according to KOVR.

Then he added an unsympathetic piece of advice for anyone who thinks like Tim Hildebrand.

“If you’re that into politics, don’t put yourself in a situation where it could become a problem for you,” he said.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Print

Popular Right Now

Chris Agee

Omarosa Manigault and Piers Morgan in a scene from "Celebrity Apprentice"NBC screenshot

Piers Morgan Reveals ‘Appalling’ ‘#MeToo Moment’ With Omarosa: ‘One of the Worst Human Beings I’ve Ever Encountered’

Richard Pollock

Win McNamee/Getty Images

Report: Trump to Deport Known Assassin Other Presidents Turned a Blind Eye To

Jack Davis

Donald Trump attends 'Celebrity Apprentice' Red Carpet Event at Trump Tower on January 20, 2015 in New York City.Rob Kim/Getty Images

Trump Says ‘Apprentice’ Producer Called Him To Tell the Truth About ‘N-Word’ Tapes

Joe Saunders

Donald Trump along in a picture frame.Win McNamee/Getty Images

British Prime Minister’s Comment Makes CNN’s Attack on Trump Backfire

Liz Angarola

Peter StrozkScreenshot/Fox News

Twitterverse Blows Up After GoFundMe Campaign Opens for Peter Strozk

The Western Journal

Trump DefenseHans Pennink/AP Photo

Trump Signs Bill Named After Sen. McCain, Still Finds Way To Troll Rival

Jack Davis

Sam Adams logo360b/Shutterstock

Mayor Pushing Boycott of Sam Adams Over Pro-Trump Owner Gets Wake-Up Call from the Public

Chris Agee

Author and television host Bill O'Reilly attends the 'Killing Reagan' Washington DC premiere at The Newseum on October 6, 2016.Teresa Kroeger/Getty Images

Bill O’Reilly Takes Strong Stance on NFL Anthem Controversy: ‘Don’t Like it, Go to Canada’

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.