Trump Surprises Crowd, Emerges with 2 Pro-Farmer Green Hats

During a showcase of American-made goods this week, President Donald Trump hosted representatives from companies across the country for a White House event.

At one point, he revealed a twist on his ubiquitous campaign cap and its slogan.

In the distinctive John Deer green-and-yellow color scheme, the hats read, “Make Our Farmers Great Again.”

As Pres Trump walked to the WH, he displayed two green ballcaps, with the words, "Make Our Farmers Great Again." pic.twitter.com/nZws7k0DKV — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) August 30, 2018

As The Hill reported, he unveiled the variation at another campaign stop earlier this summer.

Trump explained to those gathered for the second annual “Made in America” showcase why he decided to have the hats produced.

“This is a lot of fun,” the president said. “I just took a trip around and took a look at your merchandise and nobody makes it better. We’re working right now on this right here, these hats — ‘Make Our Farmers Great Again.’ That’s what’s happening.”

He said that he hopes to bring about policies that will free up the nation’s farmers to sell their crops in an open market.

Pres. Trump shows off "Make Our Farmers Great Again" hats while speaking at a "Made in America" showcase at the White House. "We're here today to celebrate the greatest products in the world — products made with American heart, American sweat and American pride." pic.twitter.com/YzVKb74oQW — This Week (@ThisWeekABC) July 23, 2018

“We’re stopping the barriers to other countries,” Trump said. “They send them in and take advantage of us and we can’t go the other way. And this is the way it’s going, to make our farmers great again.”

That sentiment is now emblazoned on hats available for sale on back order at a cost of $45 at the Trump-Pence campaign website store.

“We vow to Make Our Farmers Great Again and to continue growing America into the strong, proud, hard-working country it has always been,” a product description reads. “Order your hat today and support the American farmer.”

Shifting into the stated purpose of the event, the president polled those in attendance to determine whether they preferred “Made in America” or “Made in the USA” to describe domestic consumer goods.

“Both pretty good,” he determined, going on to express his own appreciation for such products.

“I remember when I was growing up I would see ‘Made in America’ all over the place,” he said. “A little bit ‘Made in the USA,’ but ‘Made in America.’ Everything had it: ‘Made in America.’ And we’re starting that again. And it’s happening again, as you know.”

The president called out several states and their respective exports as he described “products made with American heart, American sweat and American pride.”

One of the more notable items on display was situated just outside of the White House.

“In case you hadn’t noticed, there’s an F-35 stealth fighter outside, and it’s beautiful,” Trump said. “Parked on the south lawn, just getting here. I know it didn’t land on the south lawn, but it’s something very special. You can’t see it!”

