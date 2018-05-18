SECTIONS
Politics
Print

Trump Surprises Robert Wilkie with VA Nomination, ‘I’ll Be Informing Him in a Little While’

By Chris Agee
May 18, 2018 at 1:52pm

Print

After the nomination process for his last pick to head the Department of Veterans Affairs ended amid allegations of improper behavior, President Donald Trump on Friday revealed his replacement nominee.

In an announcement he said would come as a surprise to the acting VA secretary, Trump said Robert Wilkie’s name would be put forward to fill the post on a permanent basis.

The president led into his remarks by congratulating the interim secretary’s performance.

Wilkie “has done an incredible job at the VA,” he said. The acting secretary has held the position since David Shulkin was dismissed from the post in March.

As the nominee looked on from the front row, Trump injected his announcement into remarks he made during a prison reform summit at the White House.

“I’ll be informing him in a little while, he doesn’t know this yet, that we’re going to be putting his name up for nomination to be secretary of the Veterans Administration (sic).”

Wilkie received a standing ovation as he stood to shake Trump’s hand.

“I’m sorry that I ruined the surprise,” the president added. “I’ll see you anyway.”

Trump went on to tout some of the Department of Veterans Affairs successes he claimed on behalf of his administration.

Do you support this nominee?

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

“We’re very close to getting choice approved,” he said, referring to passage in the U.S. House of Representatives this week of a sweeping VA reform bill.

A major focus of the legislation corresponds with Trump’s longstanding pledge to provide veterans with more health care choices in the private sector.

“And now, as you know, the House just passed choice and it’s the finer level of choice,” Trump said. “We had different levels of choice: good, bad, OK and really good. And I think this falls into the really good category. It’ll be a little more expensive, but that’s OK.”

RELATED: Trump Takes Time from WH Event to Address Victims’ Families in TX Shooting

He also cited the passage of 2017’s VA Accountability Act as another win for veterans.

“We had just approved VA accountability, which for almost 40 years they could not get approved,” he said.

That legislation sought to address allegations of wrongdoing in the agency linked to deadly waiting times at VA facilities. The law also provides certain protections for individuals attempting to expose misdeeds.

“What happened was a national disgrace, and yet some of the employees involved remained on the payrolls,” he said at the time. “Our veterans have fulfilled their duty to this nation, and now we must fulfill our duty to them.”

Facebook has greatly reduced the distribution of our stories in our readers' newsfeeds and is instead promoting mainstream media sources. When you share to your friends, however, you greatly help distribute our content. Please take a moment and consider sharing this article with your friends and family. Thank you.

Print

Tags: Department Of Veterans Affairs VA, Donald Trump, health care, Veterans

By: Chris Agee on May 18, 2018 at 1:52pm

Popular Right Now

Andrew Kerr

former U.S. President Barack H. Obama

Lawsuit Filed Against Barack Obama’s Presidential Center

Randy DeSoto

Gorka Hammers Dems for Skipping Embassy Opening: ‘More Democrats Have Met with Louis Farrakhan’

Eric Lieberman

us senate

Democrats Muster Votes To Restore Net Neutrality

Randy DeSoto

Haley Blames Hamas for Violence, Walks Out Before UN Palestinian Ambassador Speaks

Scott Kelnhofer

Report: Inspector General to Announce Obama DOJ Broke Law in Clinton Email Probe

Randy DeSoto

elizabeth warren

Gone in 60 Seconds: Warren Reveals in Less Than a Minute Her Plan To Fundamentally Transform America

Randy DeSoto

jerry brown, donald trump

Jerry Brown Accuses Trump Of ‘Lying on Immigration,’ Californians Say Otherwise

Walter E. Williams

Kanye West Threatens the Democratic Party’s Hold on Black Americans

Recently Posted