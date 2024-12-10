Trump Takes Canada Statehood Rhetoric to a New Level After Meeting with Trudeau

President-elect Donald Trump took his trolling of Canadian Prine Minister Justin Trudeau to a new level Tuesday by suggesting his nation was an American fiefdom.

“It was a pleasure to have dinner the other night with Governor Justin Trudeau of the Great State of Canada,” Trump posted Tuesday on Truth Social.

“I look forward to seeing the Governor again soon so that we may continue our in depth talks on Tariffs and Trade, the results of which will be truly spectacular for all! DJT,” Trump posted.

Trump and Trudeau met at Mar-a-Lago on Nov. 29 after Trump suggested he might slap a tariff on products from Canada, according to Fox News.

Trump made it clear during their talks that he wants America’s northern neighbor to tighten the border for illegal immigrants using that route to enter the U.S. and also strike a trade deal that is more favorable to the United States.

During their conversations over dinner, Trump made the comment that Canada should become the 51st state, according to the unnamed sources quoted by Fox.

During the dinner, someone warned Trump that Canada would be a very liberal state.

That comment, according to Fox’s sources, led Trump to suggest Canada could enter as two states – one conservative and one liberal.

A few days later, Trump posted an AI-generated image of him standing with a Canadian flag, captioned “Oh Canada.”

Oh Canada! pic.twitter.com/OodAiRqojo — Trump Posts on 𝕏 (@trump_repost) December 3, 2024

A Canadian minister at Mar-a-Lago said all the comments were in fun, according to the Toronto Star.

Dominic LeBlanc, a minister present at the dinner, was asked if the comment meant Trump considers Canada a joke.

“Not at all, not at all. That was not the context at all. In a three-hour social evening at the president’s residence in Florida on a long weekend of American Thanksgiving, the conversation was going to be lighthearted,” he said.

“The President was telling jokes. The President was teasing us. It was, of course, on that issue, in no way a serious comment we had,” the Canadian minister added.

“But the fact that there’s a warm, cordial relationship between the two leaders and the President is able to joke like that for us was a — we don’t have a transcript. Nobody, if you look carefully at the picture, nobody had pads that were taking notes. It was a social evening,” LeBlanc said.

“It wasn’t a meeting in a boardroom with 10 bureaucrats keeping notes. It was a social evening. And there were moments where it was entertaining and funny, and there were moments where we were able to do, we think, some good work for Canada,” he said.

