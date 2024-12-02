Share
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, right, met with President--elect Donald Trump, left, in Florida on Friday, and upon his return to Canada, the country began making changes to its border security.
Canada Begins Making Key Border Changes After Trudeau Meets with Trump

 By Michael Schwarz  December 2, 2024 at 10:12am
President-elect Donald Trump has achieved in less than four weeks what President Joe Biden never even tried in nearly four years.

Trump did this, in fact, simply by negotiating on behalf of Americans, whose interests Biden and the Democrats routinely ignore.

According to Axios, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau emerged from a meeting with Trump this weekend at the president-elect’s Mar-a-Lago residence in Palm Beach, Florida, determined to improve border security in what one Canadian official described as “a visible and muscular way.”

That comment came from Canadian Public Safety Minister Dominic LeBlanc. On Sunday, LeBlanc told the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation that he and Trudeau had spoken with Trump and Commerce Secretary nominee Howard Lutnick “about tariffs and what they would mean to the economy.”

In other words, Trump’s very public use of tariff threats as a negotiating tactic seems to have paid dividends.

“There’s already hundreds and hundreds of millions of dollars spent, but we’re going to take additional measures,” LeBlanc said.

In the nation’s early years, Republicans such as Thomas Jefferson and James Madison touted tariffs for revenue and statecraft purposes.

No self-respecting revolutionary, of course, dared to propose an income tax. Thus, tariffs effectively funded the entire federal government, a comparatively minuscule enterprise in those days.

But Jefferson and Madison also regarded tariffs as an indispensable tool when dealing with foreign governments. The Founders embraced free trade in principle, as liberty-loving people do, but they also demanded reciprocity.

Do you trust Trump to quickly solve the immigration crisis?

By using tariffs to extract concessions from foreign leaders, therefore, Trump has harkened back to the republic’s halcyon days.

“You look at the threat of tariffs against Mexico and Canada, [which] immediately has produced action,” Republican Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas said in a clip posted to the social media platform X. The senator made those comments Sunday on CBS’ “Face the Nation.”

Cruz, in fact, repeatedly used the word “leverage” to describe Trump’s use of tariff threats.

Related:
Canadian PM Justin Trudeau Humiliated When Steelworker Turns Photo Op Into Tense Confrontation

Moreover, by forcing foreign leaders to negotiate for access to America’s enormous market, Trump acted from a position of strength.

“Thanks for dinner last night, President Trump. I look forward to the work we can do together, again,” Trudeau posted Saturday.

Of course, by making the trip to Mar-a-Lago in the first place, the prime minister acknowledged his comparative weakness.

“I look forward to groveling for your mercy,” the parody account “Justin Trudeau’s Ego” posted on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Trump has also announced border-related concessions from Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum, though Sheinbaum quickly responded with an apparently face-saving post on X that allowed her to maintain her liberal open-borders bona fides without contradicting the substance of Trump’s announcement.

In sum, as Cruz rightly indicated, “Joe Biden and the Democrats wanted this invasion to happen” on the southern border. Thus, they had no intention of negotiating for Americans’ interests.

Trump, on the other hand, successfully chastened two liberal world leaders by channeling his inner Jeffersonian Republican, using tariffs as a legitimate tool of statecraft and thereby putting Americans first.

Michael Schwarz
Michael Schwarz holds a Ph.D. in History and has taught at multiple colleges and universities. He has published one book and numerous essays on Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, and the Early U.S. Republic. He loves dogs, baseball, and freedom. After meandering spiritually through most of early adulthood, he has rediscovered his faith in midlife and is eager to continue learning about it from the great Christian thinkers.
